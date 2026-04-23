Zafa Temple No 176 Prince Hall Shriners

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Zafa Temple No 176 Prince Hall Shriners

About this event

5th Annual Zafa Temple No. 176 All White Party

2312 S Alston Ave

Durham, NC 27707, USA

Early Bird-General Admission
$30
Available until Jun 13

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Select Other and enter $0 to bypass fees

General Admission
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Select Other and enter $0 to bypass fees


Vendor
$100

Market your product during White Party from 5pm-midnight

Please note: Fees are optional. Select Other and enter $0 to bypass fees

Sponsor
$50

·Your brand will be included on our event banner, which will be displayed near the performance area.

Add a donation for Zafa Temple No 176 Prince Hall Shriners

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