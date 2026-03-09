5th District EDF Show-Me Seniors Digital Fluency Club

aSTEAM Village Cisco Network Academy

Show‑Me Seniors Digital Fluency Class

Powered by the 5th District Economic Development Fund (EDF)

Helping Seniors Navigate Today’s Digital World with Confidence & Safety

📱 What Is the Show‑Me Seniors Digital Fluency Class?

The aSTEAM Village Show‑Me Seniors Digital Fluency Class is a live, virtual, instructor‑led program designed specifically for senior citizens. This beginner‑friendly course helps participants safely and confidently use technology for everyday life—including communication, healthcare, banking, and faith‑based activities.

Delivered in partnership with the 5th District Economic Development Fund (EDF), this program ensures seniors are not left behind in an increasingly digital world.

🧠 What Participants Will Learn

Participants will gain practical, real‑world digital skills, including how to:

✅ Use the internet safely and confidently

✅ Create and manage strong passwords

✅ Identify and avoid online scams and phishing

✅ Protect personal information and privacy

✅ Troubleshoot common technology issues

✅ Practice respectful and responsible online behavior

No prior computer experience required.

🗓 Program Format

100% Virtual – Live Instruction

7‑Week Program

Week 1: Program Overview & Remote Learning Orientation Weeks 2–7: Weekly 1‑hour live sessions

Small Class Size (up to 20 participants per church)

Senior‑centered pacing with step‑by‑step guidance

🎓 Participant Benefits

✔ Increased digital confidence and independence

✔ Improved online safety and cybersecurity awareness

✔ One (1) year of Microsoft Office 365 upon successful completion

✔ Digital Awareness Certificate

✔ Option to continue learning through aSTEAM Village virtual classes

🤝 Who Is This For?

Senior citizens

Church members

Parents & grandparents

Anyone new to technology

Perfect for AME congregations and faith‑based communities across the 5th District.

🏛 About aSTEAM Village

aSTEAM Village is a Kansas City‑based nonprofit dedicated to digital equity, workforce readiness, and lifelong learning. We provide accessible, culturally responsive technology education for seniors, youth, and families—helping communities thrive in the digital economy.

📞 Get Involved / Learn More

aSTEAM Village