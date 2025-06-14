5th Family Retreat

265 Concord Rd

Yellow Spring, WV 26865, USA

First adult
$200
For families - A family room is assigned to this name.
2nd - 6th adult
$40
Must be with a family
Sunday school 6 -18 years old
$20
Must be with a family
Kids under 6
free
Free - Must be with a family
Single
$80
In a shared room
Saturday breakfast
$10
For morning participants - no room assigned
Sunday breakfast
$10
For morning participants - no room assigned

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing