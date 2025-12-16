2026 GAND Gathering & Scientific Conference at GREAT WOLF LODGE, Gurnee, Illinois

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About this event
Ages 18+ (on July 16, 2026)
Includes access to all conference sessions, welcome reception (Thursday), 2 lunches (Friday-Saturday), and 2 dinners (Friday-Saturday) provided by HHFG.
Ages 4-17 (on July 16, 2026)
Includes access to all conference sessions, welcome reception (Thursday), 2 lunches (Friday-Saturday), and 2 dinners (Friday-Saturday) provided by HHFG.
Morning childcare is available Friday & Saturday for an additional fee.
Ages 3 and under (on July 16, 2026) may attend for free and will need to be registered.
They are welcome in conference sessions or can be registered for childcare (for an additional fee).
Children are also invited to attend the welcome reception (Thursday), 2 lunches (Friday-Saturday), and 2 dinners (Friday-Saturday) provided by HHFG.
Childcare will be available for ages 17 and under (at a 1:3 caregiver to child ratio) on Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m. both days. Each child's registration will be $100.00 and covers both days. No refunds, partial or full, will be given for childcare not used. You will receive a childcare confirmation email with further details soon. Childcare requests will not be accepted after June 19, 2026. For GAND young adults (18+) requiring supervision, please contact Lynn Wills at [email protected].
DIAMOND Sponsorship includes:
(1) Free conference registration ticket
Name/logo printed in conference program and half page advertisement
Conference tote bag logo & insert
Social media share of sponsorship
Logo on HHFG website with link to website
Signage at registration welcome desk, meal tables
Logo on back of GAND Gathering T-shirt
Logo on red carpet signage
PRESENTING Sponsorship includes:
(1) Free conference registration ticket
Name/logo printed in conference program and half page advertisement
Conference tote bag logo & insert
Social media share of sponsorship
Logo on HHFG website with link to website
Signage at registration welcome desk, meal tables
Logo on back of GAND Gathering T-shirt
Logo on red carpet signage
Logo on name badge lanyards & name badge
Exhibition table in conference
PLATINUM Sponsorship includes:
(1) Free conference registration ticket
Name/logo printed in conference program and half page advertisement
Conference tote bag logo & insert
Social media share of sponsorship
Logo on HHFG website with link to website
Signage at registration welcome desk, meal tables
Logo on back of GAND Gathering T-shirt
GOLD Sponsorship includes:
(1) Free conference registration ticket
Name/logo printed in conference program and half page advertisement
Tote bag insert
Social media share of sponsorship
Logo on HHFG website with link to website
Signage at registration welcome desk
SILVER Sponsorship includes:
Name/logo printed in conference program and half page advertisement
Tote bag insert
Social media share of sponsorship
Logo on HHFG website with link to website
Signage at registration welcome desk
BRONZE Sponsorship includes:
Name/logo printed in conference program and half page advertisement
Tote bag insert
Social media share of sponsorship
PARTICIPATING Sponsorship includes:
Name/logo printed in conference program and half page advertisement
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