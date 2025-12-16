Helping Hands For GAND

Hosted by

Helping Hands For GAND

About this event

2026 GAND Gathering & Scientific Conference at GREAT WOLF LODGE, Gurnee, Illinois

1700 Nations Dr

Gurnee, IL 60031, USA

Adult Regular Registration
$100

Ages 18+ (on July 16, 2026)

Includes access to all conference sessions, welcome reception (Thursday), 2 lunches (Friday-Saturday), and 2 dinners (Friday-Saturday) provided by HHFG.

Youth Regular Registration
$75

Ages 4-17 (on July 16, 2026)

Includes access to all conference sessions, welcome reception (Thursday), 2 lunches (Friday-Saturday), and 2 dinners (Friday-Saturday) provided by HHFG.

Morning childcare is available Friday & Saturday for an additional fee.

Child FREE
Free

Ages 3 and under (on July 16, 2026) may attend for free and will need to be registered.

They are welcome in conference sessions or can be registered for childcare (for an additional fee).

Children are also invited to attend the welcome reception (Thursday), 2 lunches (Friday-Saturday), and 2 dinners (Friday-Saturday) provided by HHFG.

Childcare (please register each child separately)
$100

Childcare will be available for ages 17 and under (at a 1:3 caregiver to child ratio) on Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m. both days. Each child's registration will be $100.00 and covers both days. No refunds, partial or full, will be given for childcare not used. You will receive a childcare confirmation email with further details soon. Childcare requests will not be accepted after June 19, 2026. For GAND young adults (18+) requiring supervision, please contact Lynn Wills at [email protected].

DIAMOND SPONSORSHIP
$5,000

DIAMOND Sponsorship includes:

(1) Free conference registration ticket

Name/logo printed in conference program and half page advertisement

Conference tote bag logo & insert

Social media share of sponsorship

Logo on HHFG website with link to website

Signage at registration welcome desk, meal tables

Logo on back of GAND Gathering T-shirt

Logo on red carpet signage

PRESENTING SPONSORSHIP
$10,000

PRESENTING Sponsorship includes:

(1) Free conference registration ticket

Name/logo printed in conference program and half page advertisement

Conference tote bag logo & insert

Social media share of sponsorship

Logo on HHFG website with link to website

Signage at registration welcome desk, meal tables

Logo on back of GAND Gathering T-shirt

Logo on red carpet signage

Logo on name badge lanyards & name badge

Exhibition table in conference

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$2,500

PLATINUM Sponsorship includes:

(1) Free conference registration ticket

Name/logo printed in conference program and half page advertisement

Conference tote bag logo & insert

Social media share of sponsorship

Logo on HHFG website with link to website

Signage at registration welcome desk, meal tables

Logo on back of GAND Gathering T-shirt

GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$1,000

GOLD Sponsorship includes:

(1) Free conference registration ticket

Name/logo printed in conference program and half page advertisement

Tote bag insert

Social media share of sponsorship

Logo on HHFG website with link to website

Signage at registration welcome desk


SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$500

SILVER Sponsorship includes:

Name/logo printed in conference program and half page advertisement

Tote bag insert

Social media share of sponsorship

Logo on HHFG website with link to website

Signage at registration welcome desk

BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$250

BRONZE Sponsorship includes:

Name/logo printed in conference program and half page advertisement

Tote bag insert

Social media share of sponsorship

Participating Sponsorship
$100

PARTICIPATING Sponsorship includes:

Name/logo printed in conference program and half page advertisement

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