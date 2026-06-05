5th Grade Auction 4.0

Mobile Chiropractic Session with Optimum Wellness — $225 Value





Experience the convenience of chiropractic care brought directly to you. This item includes $225 1-hour service with Optimum Wellness Chiropractic, a mobile chiropractic provider focused on improving alignment, relieving tension, and supporting overall wellness.





You'll be in elite hands: this is the same trusted team that treats the athletes of DC United and the Washington Spirit.