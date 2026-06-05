5th Grade Auction 4.0

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Starting bid
Mobile Chiropractic Session with Optimum Wellness — $225 Value
Experience the convenience of chiropractic care brought directly to you. This item includes $225 1-hour service with Optimum Wellness Chiropractic, a mobile chiropractic provider focused on improving alignment, relieving tension, and supporting overall wellness.
You'll be in elite hands: this is the same trusted team that treats the athletes of DC United and the Washington Spirit.
Starting bid
TOPKICK Martial Arts — 50% Off One Week of Summer Camp ($240 Value)
Give your child a summer adventure packed with energy, confidence, and fun!
Campers enjoy a dynamic mix of martial arts instruction, games, and skill-building activities — all designed to keep kids active, engaged, and growing both on and off the mat.
Starting bid: $100
Starting bid
TOPKICK Martial Arts — FREE One Week of Summer Camp ($475 Value)
Give your child a summer adventure packed with energy, confidence, and fun!
Campers enjoy a dynamic mix of martial arts instruction, games, and skill-building activities — all designed to keep kids active, engaged, and growing both on and off the mat.
Starting bid: $100
Starting bid
Skip the parking scramble on graduation day! No circling the lot or rushing to find a space—park up front and enjoy the celebration.
The winning bidder will receive a reserved front-row parking spot for the 5th Grade Graduation ceremony, making arrival easy and stress-free.
Starting bid: $40 🎓🚗
Starting bid
Skip the parking scramble on graduation day! No circling the lot or rushing to find a space—park up front and enjoy the celebration.
The winning bidder will receive a reserved front-row parking spot for the 5th Grade Graduation ceremony, making arrival easy and stress-free.
Starting bid: $40 🎓🚗
Starting bid
Skip the parking scramble on graduation day! No circling the lot or rushing to find a space—park up front and enjoy the celebration.
The winning bidder will receive a reserved front-row parking spot for the 5th Grade Graduation ceremony, making arrival easy and stress-free.
Starting bid: $40 🎓🚗
Starting bid
Skip the parking scramble on graduation day! No circling the lot or rushing to find a space—park up front and enjoy the celebration.
The winning bidder will receive a reserved front-row parking spot for the 5th Grade Graduation ceremony, making arrival easy and stress-free.
Starting bid: $40 🎓🚗
Starting bid
Skip the parking scramble on graduation day! No circling the lot or rushing to find a space—park up front and enjoy the celebration.
The winning bidder will receive a reserved front-row parking spot for the 5th Grade Graduation ceremony, making arrival easy and stress-free.
Starting bid: $40 🎓🚗
Starting bid
Skip the seat scramble on graduation day! No arriving early to save spots or craning your neck from the back—settle into reserved seating and soak in every moment.
The winning bidder will receive two reserved seats for the 5th Grade Graduation ceremony, making arrival easy and stress-free.
Starting bid: $75 🎓🪑
Starting bid
Skip the seat scramble on graduation day! No arriving early to save spots or craning your neck from the back—settle into reserved seating and soak in every moment.
The winning bidder will receive two reserved seats for the 5th Grade Graduation ceremony, making arrival easy and stress-free.
Starting bid: $75 🎓🪑
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