5th Grade Camp Fundraiser

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About this raffle
Purchase a ticket for a chance to win an 11-inch Apple iPad featuring the powerful A16 chip, Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front and back cameras, Touch ID, and all-day battery life.
Purchase a ticket for a chance to win over $125 in gift cards to Dairy Queen, Subway, Taco Bell, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s — perfect for quick meals and sweet treats!
Purchase a ticket for a chance to win over $100 in gift cards to Little Caesars, Domino’s, Papa John’s, and Pizza Hut — ideal for easy dinners and family pizza nights.
Purchase a ticket for a chance to win Beats Solo 4 wireless on-ear headphones featuring up to 50 hours of battery life, lightweight comfort, powerful sound, and compatibility with Apple and Android devices.
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