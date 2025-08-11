5th Grade Committee Shop

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As many $5s as you can!
Our dues will not cover everything. Please give a little extra to help support financial assistance and any extra funds we may need.
As part of the senior experience, our 5th graders have certain expenses that are not covered by the PTA and fundraising, therefore we are asking that every family contributes $150 per child in the 5th grade. This will help cover the yearbook, t-shirt, diploma, Talent Show expenses, and the Senior Trip.
If helpful, you're welcome to pay in three installments of $50—on a timeline that works best for you.
As part of the senior experience, our 5th graders have certain expenses that are not covered by the PTA and fundraising, therefore we are asking that every family contributes $150 per child in the 5th grade. This will help cover the yearbook, t-shirt, diploma, Talent Show expenses, and the Senior Trip.
We ask that families contribute the full amount if they’re able, as it helps us cover the full cost of our programs. However, if the full amount is a barrier, please feel free to contribute a lesser amount that works for your family's situation—no explanation needed.
Add this item to your cart, then enter your desired amount in the 'Add a Donation' section on the next page.
As part of the senior experience, our 5th graders have certain expenses that are not covered by the PTA and fundraising, therefore we are asking that every family contributes $150 per child in the 5th grade. This will help cover the yearbook, t-shirt, diploma, Talent Show expenses, and the Senior Trip.
RTIC PS 107 Water Bottle 20 0z
RTIC PS 107 Water Bottle 20 0z
$
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