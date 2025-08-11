Public School 107 PTA

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Public School 107 PTA

About this shop

5th Grade Committee Shop

5th Grade Mets Game Fundraiser item
5th Grade Mets Game Fundraiser
$26

Sections 520, rows 7-11

Give a little extra item
Give a little extra
$5

As many $5s as you can!


Our dues will not cover everything. Please give a little extra to help support financial assistance and any extra funds we may need.

5th Grade Dues - FULL AMOUNT item
5th Grade Dues - FULL AMOUNT
$150

As part of the senior experience, our 5th graders have certain expenses that are not covered by the PTA and fundraising, therefore we are asking that every family contributes $150 per child in the 5th grade. This will help cover the yearbook, t-shirt, diploma, Talent Show expenses, and the Senior Trip. 

5th Grade Dues - PAY OVER TIME item
5th Grade Dues - PAY OVER TIME
$50

If helpful, you're welcome to pay in three installments of $50—on a timeline that works best for you.


As part of the senior experience, our 5th graders have certain expenses that are not covered by the PTA and fundraising, therefore we are asking that every family contributes $150 per child in the 5th grade. This will help cover the yearbook, t-shirt, diploma, Talent Show expenses, and the Senior Trip. 

5th Grade Dues - PAY WHAT YOU CAN item
5th Grade Dues - PAY WHAT YOU CAN
Free

We ask that families contribute the full amount if they’re able, as it helps us cover the full cost of our programs. However, if the full amount is a barrier, please feel free to contribute a lesser amount that works for your family's situation—no explanation needed.


Add this item to your cart, then enter your desired amount in the 'Add a Donation' section on the next page.


As part of the senior experience, our 5th graders have certain expenses that are not covered by the PTA and fundraising, therefore we are asking that every family contributes $150 per child in the 5th grade. This will help cover the yearbook, t-shirt, diploma, Talent Show expenses, and the Senior Trip. 

SALE - 20 0z PS 107 RTIC Water Bottle - Peach item
SALE - 20 0z PS 107 RTIC Water Bottle - Peach
$23

RTIC PS 107 Water Bottle 20 0z

  • Flip-Straw, Leak-Proof Lid flips up for sips and flips down for leak-proof transportation. The lid is compatible with all Journey Bottle sizes.
  • Ceramic Lining prevents altered or metallic taste and smell, so drinks taste better and it’s easy to clean.
  • Keeps Cold for up to 24 Hours with double-wall vacuum-sealed insulation, UV heat protection, and an airtight seal
  • Cup Holder-Friendly Design fits in almost any cup holder, from the car to your beach chair.
  • Built-In, Recessed Handle makes it easy to carry and hold, whether it's in the car, walking, or working out.
  • 18/8 Stainless Steel Construction and BPA-free materials offer quality and durability you can count on.
  • Silicone Base avoids clanking and keeps your bottle in place.
  • No Sweat Exterior remains dry and free of condensation, regardless of what’s inside.
  • Dishwasher Safe makes it easy to clean, remember to place the lid and straw on top rack only.



SALE - 16 oz PS 107 RTIC Water Bottle - Black item
SALE - 16 oz PS 107 RTIC Water Bottle - Black
$23

RTIC PS 107 Water Bottle 20 0z

  • Flip-Straw, Leak-Proof Lid flips up for sips and flips down for leak-proof transportation. The lid is compatible with all Journey Bottle sizes.
  • Ceramic Lining prevents altered or metallic taste and smell, so drinks taste better and it’s easy to clean.
  • Keeps Cold for up to 24 Hours with double-wall vacuum-sealed insulation, UV heat protection, and an airtight seal
  • Cup Holder-Friendly Design fits in almost any cup holder, from the car to your beach chair.
  • Built-In, Recessed Handle makes it easy to carry and hold, whether it's in the car, walking, or working out.
  • 18/8 Stainless Steel Construction and BPA-free materials offer quality and durability you can count on.
  • Silicone Base avoids clanking and keeps your bottle in place.
  • No Sweat Exterior remains dry and free of condensation, regardless of what’s inside.
  • Dishwasher Safe makes it easy to clean, remember to place the lid and straw on top rack only.
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