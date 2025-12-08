5th Grade Culmination Pack (copy)

This is a parent-organized playdate and NOT a school-sponsored or district-sponsored field trip.

ECES, the E-Team, and LAUSD assume no responsibility or liability for this outing.

There will be no teachers or staff present, and students may NOT be dropped off.



Every student must be accompanied by their parent or guardian for the entire day unless you have pre-arranged for your child to attend with another 5th-grade parent/guardian.





Please plan on purchasing two tickets (one adult + one child) unless you have arranged for another parent to supervise your child.





If you are purchasing Fast Pass or other upgraded tickets, please buy them directly from Universal Studios; these options are not discounted through our group order.





If you are not purchasing tickets through the group order but would still like updates, you may opt in to be kept in the loop for all Universal Studios communication and day-of details.