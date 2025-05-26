2025-26 5th Grade Donations

Offered by
About this shop
All proceeds and additional donations made through this page directly benefit 5th Grade Events.
Support the Class of 2026 by sponsoring the 5th Grade Concession Stand!
Leave your mark for years to come! Students will place their handprint and name on a tile that will become part of our school walls — a lasting legacy for future generations to see.
Celebrate your 5th grade graduate in style! A perfect way to show off your student’s big milestone for all to see!
Delivery expected May 2026.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!