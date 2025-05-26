Riverside Elementary PTO

Riverside Elementary PTO

2025-26 5th Grade Donations

5th Grade Donation
$25

All proceeds and additional donations made through this page directly benefit 5th Grade Events.

Concession Sponsor
$150

Support the Class of 2026 by sponsoring the 5th Grade Concession Stand!


  • One family per event.
  • Family name displayed on concession table during the event.
  • Recognition on 5th Grade advertisements.
Legacy Handprint Tile
$25
Available until Mar 28

Leave your mark for years to come! Students will place their handprint and name on a tile that will become part of our school walls — a lasting legacy for future generations to see.

5th Grade Grad Yard Sign
$25
Available until Mar 28

Celebrate your 5th grade graduate in style! A perfect way to show off your student’s big milestone for all to see!


Delivery expected May 2026.

5th Grade Parent Shirt
$15
Available until Feb 14
