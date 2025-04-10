Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion School Parent Teacher Organization
eventClosed
5th Grade Farewell T-Shirts 24-25
addExtraDonation
$
$20 Donation (Choose shirt size below)
$20
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
Youth Small
free
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
Youth Medium
free
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
Youth Large
free
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
Youth XL
free
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
Adult Small
free
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
Adult Medium
free
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
Adult Large
free
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
Adult XL
free
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
Adult XXL
free
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm.
A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.