5th Grade Farewell T-Shirts 24-25

All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2pm. A $20 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event. Any donation over $20 will help pay for those that cannot.
Youth Small
Youth Medium
Youth Large
Youth XL
Adult Small
Adult Medium
Adult Large
Adult XL
Adult XXL
