Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion School Parent Teacher Organization

Offered by

Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion School Parent Teacher Organization

About this shop

5th Grade Farewell 2025-26

$10 Donation (Choose shirt size below) item
$10 Donation (Choose shirt size below)
$10

All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.

A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.

Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.

0
Youth Small item
Youth Small
Free

All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.

A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.

Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.

0
Youth Medium item
Youth Medium
Free

All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.

A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.

Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.

0
Youth Large item
Youth Large
Free

All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.

A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.

Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.

0
Youth XL item
Youth XL
Free

All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.

A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.

Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.

0
Adult Small item
Adult Small
Free

All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.

A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.

Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.

0
Adult Medium item
Adult Medium
Free

All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.

A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.

Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.

0
Adult Large item
Adult Large
Free

All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.

A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.

Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.

0
Adult XL item
Adult XL
Free

All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.

A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.

Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.

0
Adult XXL item
Adult XXL
Free

All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.

A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.

Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.

0
Add a donation for Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion School Parent Teacher Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!