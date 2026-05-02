5th Grade Farewell 2025-26

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All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.
A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.
A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.
A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.
A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.
A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.
A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.
A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.
A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.
A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.
All students will receive a T-shirt to wear at the ceremony on Monday, June 1st at 11am.
A $10 per student donation is suggested to cover the cost of the T-shirt for each student and the event.
Any donation over $10 will help pay for those that cannot.
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