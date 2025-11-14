Hosted by

Aikane O Nuuanu Inc

About this event

5th Grade Holiday Fundraisers

3055 Pū‘iwa Ln

Honolulu, HI 96817, USA

Poinsettia 6-inch
$15

Comes with a pot cover. Approx. 12-14 inches high

Poinsettia 8-inch
$20

Comes with a pot cover. Approx. 20 inches high

Nuuanu Insulated Bag Petite
$10

Petite Bag

9" by 8" by 5.75"

Nuuanu Insulated Bag Medium
$15

Medium bag

11.25" by 10.25" by 6.75"

Piaca Original
$10

6 pieces box of Pineapple shortbread mini cakes

Piaca Lilikoi
$10

6 pieces box of Lilikoi shortbread mini cakes

My Surf Diaorama
$14

My Surf Diorama brings the whole ʻohana (family) together igniting the love and passion for our favorite sport, heʻenalu or surfing! Engineer your own barrel wave (#barrelgami) and build your own surf scene. This diorama is sure to inspire endless stories about surfing at our favorite surf spots. My Surf Diorama is set along the shoreline and rolling waves of Waikīkī nestled between the iconic Lēʻahi (Diamond Head) and Kalaeloa.

Rainforest Minirama
$6.50

We’ve gone mini! You can make your very own miniature model Hawaiʻi Rainforest & accompanying field guide. And guess what? Your Minirama printout also includes a DIY Mini Field Guide.

Printed back and front on a single sheet of 11×17 card stock (100#), this DIY project will delight all ages from keiki, mākua to nā kūpuna!

Surf Minirama
$6.50

We’ve gone mini! You can make your very own miniature Waikīkī Surf Minirama & accompanying shorebird and shell guide.

Printed back and front on a single sheet of 11×17 card stock (100#), this DIY project will delight all ages from keiki, mākua to nā kūpuna!

