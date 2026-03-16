Hosted by

Dorothy Nolan Home School Association

About this event

Sales closed

5th Grade Pasta Dinner

221 Jones Rd

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, USA

One Person- 5:00 – 5:45 PM Seating
$10

This ticket reserves a single person seat for the 5:00–5:45 PM seating of the Dorothy Nolan 5th Grade Pasta Dinner.

Children 5 and under are free (no ticket required)


Please note this is a 45-minute dining window. You may arrive at any time during this time slot, but all guests must be finished and ready to leave by 5:45 PM so we can prepare for the next seating.

Due to space limitations, families may be seated together at shared tables.


Dietary Note:

Unfortunately, we are not able to offer gluten-free options or accommodate dietary restrictions for this event.


Important:

  • All volunteers eat for free.

If you are volunteering, please do NOT purchase a ticket.

One Person- 6:00 – 6:45 PM Seating
$10

This ticket reserves a single person seat for the 6:00 – 6:45 PM Seating of the Dorothy Nolan 5th Grade Pasta Dinner.

Children 5 and under are free (no ticket required)


Please note this is a 45-minute dining window. You may arrive at any time during this time slot, but all guests must be finished and ready to leave by 6:45 PM so we can prepare for the next seating.

Due to space limitations, families may be seated together at shared tables.


Dietary Note:

Unfortunately, we are not able to offer gluten-free options or accommodate dietary restrictions for this event.


Important:

  • All volunteers eat for free.

If you are volunteering, please do NOT purchase a ticket.


One Person- 7:00 – 7:45 PM Seating
$10

This ticket reserves a single person seat for the 7:00 – 7:45 PM Seating of the Dorothy Nolan 5th Grade Pasta Dinner.

Children 5 and under are free (no ticket required)


Please note this is a 45-minute dining window. You may arrive at any time during this time slot, but all guests must be finished and ready to leave by 7:45 PM as the event will conclude after this seating.

Due to space limitations, families may be seated together at shared tables.


Dietary Note:

Unfortunately, we are not able to offer gluten-free options or accommodate dietary restrictions for this event.


Important:

  • All volunteers eat for free.

If you are volunteering, please do NOT purchase a ticket.

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