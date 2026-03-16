This ticket reserves a single person seat for the 5:00–5:45 PM seating of the Dorothy Nolan 5th Grade Pasta Dinner.

Children 5 and under are free (no ticket required)





Please note this is a 45-minute dining window. You may arrive at any time during this time slot, but all guests must be finished and ready to leave by 5:45 PM so we can prepare for the next seating.

Due to space limitations, families may be seated together at shared tables.





Dietary Note:

Unfortunately, we are not able to offer gluten-free options or accommodate dietary restrictions for this event.





Important:

All volunteers eat for free.

If you are volunteering, please do NOT purchase a ticket.