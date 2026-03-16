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About this event
This ticket reserves a single person seat for the 5:00–5:45 PM seating of the Dorothy Nolan 5th Grade Pasta Dinner.
Children 5 and under are free (no ticket required)
Please note this is a 45-minute dining window. You may arrive at any time during this time slot, but all guests must be finished and ready to leave by 5:45 PM so we can prepare for the next seating.
Due to space limitations, families may be seated together at shared tables.
Dietary Note:
Unfortunately, we are not able to offer gluten-free options or accommodate dietary restrictions for this event.
Important:
If you are volunteering, please do NOT purchase a ticket.
This ticket reserves a single person seat for the 6:00 – 6:45 PM Seating of the Dorothy Nolan 5th Grade Pasta Dinner.
Children 5 and under are free (no ticket required)
Please note this is a 45-minute dining window. You may arrive at any time during this time slot, but all guests must be finished and ready to leave by 6:45 PM so we can prepare for the next seating.
Due to space limitations, families may be seated together at shared tables.
Dietary Note:
Unfortunately, we are not able to offer gluten-free options or accommodate dietary restrictions for this event.
Important:
If you are volunteering, please do NOT purchase a ticket.
This ticket reserves a single person seat for the 7:00 – 7:45 PM Seating of the Dorothy Nolan 5th Grade Pasta Dinner.
Children 5 and under are free (no ticket required)
Please note this is a 45-minute dining window. You may arrive at any time during this time slot, but all guests must be finished and ready to leave by 7:45 PM as the event will conclude after this seating.
Due to space limitations, families may be seated together at shared tables.
Dietary Note:
Unfortunately, we are not able to offer gluten-free options or accommodate dietary restrictions for this event.
Important:
If you are volunteering, please do NOT purchase a ticket.
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