5th Grade Raffle

Hey FLES students! Get ready to light up the night at our Glow Dance! 🌟💃🕺
Do you love music? Think you’ve got the best dance playlist?
Well, here’s your chance to be part of the music selection for the Glow Dance! 🎵
The winner will get to pick FIVE songs to play at the dance AND get a special shout-out from the DJ! 🎤🎉
Don’t miss your chance to make the dance YOUR jam!
🎶 Good luck, and we’ll see you at the Glow Dance! 🎶
Want everyone to know it’s your special day? Enter our Birthday Shout-Out Raffle for a chance to be the only student in the entire school to have your name celebrated on the morning announcements!
✨ Your name will shine in lights and be broadcast for everyone to hear!
🎂 Celebrate your big day with school-wide fame and bragging rights!
🎟️ Get your raffle ticket now for a chance to make your birthday unforgettable!
Don’t miss out — this is a once-in-a-school-year kind of spotlight! 🌟
Want to be the hero of your classroom? Enter the Extra Recess Raffle for a chance to win an extra recess for your whole class! Imagine more time to play, laugh, and relax outside -all thanks to YOU!
Don’t miss your chance to make everyone’s day a little brighter. Grab your raffle ticket and get ready to be the class champion of fun! 🦸♂️🦸♀️
Get ready to smile, roar, and strike a pose! Enter our exclusive Raffle to Win a Photoshoot with our beloved mascot, Leo the Lion!
One lucky winner will enjoy a fun, photo session with Leo - perfect for social media or just a roaring good time!
Don’t miss this chance to make unforgettable memories with Leo - the king of smiles and spirit!
Ever wondered what it’s like to lead the art room? Now’s your chance! Enter for a chance to be the Art Teacher for the Day alongside Ms. Johnson. You’ll get to help your classmates create masterpieces and let your creative spirit shine!
✨ What’s Included:
Don’t miss this colorful opportunity - grab your raffle tickets and get ready to paint, draw, and imagine like never before! 🎨💫
Note: This experience will happen during school hours, but the student will be pulled from class at select times – not all day.
Have you ever wanted to see what it’s like to lead, make decisions, and help guide our school for a day? Here’s your chance! Win this special raffle and step into the shoes of Assistant Principal Mrs. Scharpf.
Take the lead, show off your leadership skills, and experience the excitement of running the day alongside Mrs. Scharpf. From helping with classroom visits, checking on lunch and recess and making special decisions, this is a unique opportunity to shine!
Don’t miss your chance to lead and inspire—enter today and let your leadership show!
Note: This experience will happen during school hours, but the student will be pulled from class at select times – not all day.
Now’s your chance! Win a day with Officer Fuller and help keep our school safe.
Learn what it’s like to patrol the halls, help students, and keep an eye out for safety 🛡️. It’s a fun and unique experience you won’t forget!
🎉 Enter now and take the first step toward being a hero at our school! 🎉
Note: This experience will happen during school hours, but the student will be pulled from class at select times – not all day.
Ever wonder what it’s like to be a kindergarten teacher? 👩🏫
Here’s your chance! Win a day with Mrs. Devine and spend time with our smallest students 💛. Experience Storytime 📖, arts & crafts 🎨, playtime 🧸, and all the giggles that come with teaching our amazing kinders!
Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step into the shoes of a kindergarten teacher for a day! 👟👩🏫💫
Note: This experience will happen during school hours, but the student will be pulled from class at select times – not all day.
Ever dreamed of being in the spotlight? 🌟 Here’s your chance! Enter our raffle for the chance to be a Guest Anchor for a full week at Forest Lakes Elementary 🏫.
🎤 What You’ll Do:
Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to shine ✨ and make every morning unforgettable!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!