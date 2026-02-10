Muraco Elementary School Parents Association

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Muraco Elementary School Parents Association

About this shop

5th Grade T-Shirts 2026

5th Grade T-Shirt item
5th Grade T-Shirt item
5th Grade T-Shirt item
5th Grade T-Shirt
$12

covers the cost of 1 shirt

5th Grade T-Shirt item
5th Grade T-Shirt item
5th Grade T-Shirt item
5th Grade T-Shirt
$18

this t-shirt purchase helps cover the cost of buying shirts for teachers and students in need of financial support

5th Grade T-Shirt item
5th Grade T-Shirt item
5th Grade T-Shirt item
5th Grade T-Shirt
$24

this t-shirt purchase helps cover the cost of buying t-shirts for teachers and students in need of financial support

5th Grade T-Shirt item
5th Grade T-Shirt item
5th Grade T-Shirt item
5th Grade T-Shirt
$30

this t-shirt purchase supports other special events for 5th graders including the class trip, class gift, moving up ceremony, memory books, t-shirts and more

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!