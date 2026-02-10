5th Grade T-Shirts 2026

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covers the cost of 1 shirt
this t-shirt purchase helps cover the cost of buying shirts for teachers and students in need of financial support
this t-shirt purchase helps cover the cost of buying t-shirts for teachers and students in need of financial support
this t-shirt purchase supports other special events for 5th graders including the class trip, class gift, moving up ceremony, memory books, t-shirts and more
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!