Brooklyn Service Association Inc

Hosted by

Brooklyn Service Association Inc

About this event

Sales closed

5th Prospect Park - Spring Campout 2026

885 Warwick Turnpike

Hewitt, NJ 07421, USA

Scout/Household member attending
$40

Please select the number of people from your household attending. There is a $40 cost per person (Scouts and family members). This fee covers the campsite, group insurance, food, and shared supplies such as firewood and propane.


We don't want finances to impact your Scouts' ability to participate. Please email us at [email protected] to discuss scholarship opportunities.  All conversations will be held in the strictest confidence.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!