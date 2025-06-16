5th Scramble - 2025

One foursome.
One golfer. List partners you want to golf with.
Boost our starting prize for 50/50
Sponsor a hole, sign included
Cover insurance for hole in one challenge hole. Signage and announcement
If you would like to be added to the waitlist for golf, please select this option and we will reach out to you in the event of a cancellation.
Includes 2 foursomes, signage, announcements.
Logo on cups for welcome drinks to golfers
Includes 1 foursome and signage
Signage at one of the 3 challenge holes, announcement .
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!