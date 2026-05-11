5TH SUNDAY OF EASTER MP3 ALBUM

About this shop
ALBUM (7) SONG TRACKS
Quality Mp3 Digital Album!
© All Song Tracks Created by Fr. Michael Maurice
1) His Kingdom Near - Gathering Hymn - A [3:52]
2) Sing A Brand-New Song - Entrance Antiphon Hymn - ABC [3:16]
3) The Lords Mercy And Trust - Responsorial Psalm - A [2:33]
4) I Am The Way, Alleluia - Gospel Acclamation - A [1:02]
5) Gathering Of The Stones - Offertory Hymn - A [2:33]
6) Promise Of Eternal Peace - Communion Antiphon - A [3:34]
7) Called From The Darkness - Recessional Song - A [2:03]
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!