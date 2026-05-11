Sacred Heart Holy Catholic Church

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Sacred Heart Holy Catholic Church

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5TH SUNDAY OF EASTER MP3 ALBUM

5TH Sunday Of Easter Year A item
5TH Sunday Of Easter Year A
$5

ALBUM (7) SONG TRACKS

Quality Mp3 Digital Album!

© All Song Tracks Created by Fr. Michael Maurice

1) His Kingdom Near - Gathering Hymn - A [3:52]


2) Sing A Brand-New Song - Entrance Antiphon Hymn - ABC [3:16]


3) The Lords Mercy And Trust - Responsorial Psalm - A [2:33]


4) I Am The Way, Alleluia - Gospel Acclamation - A [1:02]


5) Gathering Of The Stones - Offertory Hymn - A [2:33]


6) Promise Of Eternal Peace - Communion Antiphon - A [3:34]


7) Called From The Darkness - Recessional Song - A [2:03]


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