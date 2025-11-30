6-7 Snow Ball Silent Auction

Hosted by
You deserve the BEST of the best, and Lash Lounge in Kyle can’t wait to provide you with EXACTLY that. Get one full set of lashes with this gift card valued at $99.
Move better, feel better, live better with Club Pilates in Kyle. Enjoy 4 group classes with this certificate, valued at $116.
Discover the ultimate skincare experience in Fresh Face Aesthetics' welcoming boutique. Enjoy one facial with this certificate valued at $75.
Enjoy a night out in San Marcos with the cozy comfort food of Root Cellar Cafe and follow it up with the most delicious ice cream in the Hill Country at Rhea's Ice Cream shop. This package includes a $50 gift card to Root Cellar Cafe and a $25 gift card to Rhea's Ice Cream shop (total value $75)
A local bike shop in the heart of downtown Buda, the dedicated cyclists at Buda Bike Co offer more than 40 years of experience. Win this youth bike helmet and start your kiddo safely off on their own life-long cycling adventure valued at $30.
Discover a world of art and creativity, science and technology, culture, health and history at McKenna Children's Museum in New Braunfels. Enjoy a day of hands-on learning that feels like play with these day passes for 4 people valued at $36.
Willow Gardens Yoga in Buda believes in the power of showing up for yourself and for each other. They’ve put together a gift basket for you that emobdies just that. This basket includes: a WG coffee mug, a WG water bottle, a WG tank top, incense, 2 free class tokens, a yoga strap, and a gift card for one 10-class package.
StretchLab was built to help every BODY move better, feel better, and live better. This gift basket aims to help you beat the pain and includes three 25 minute sessions for an Assisted Stretch,
two pairs of grip socks (one pair of womens and one pair of mens), and one StretchLab Stretch Strap.
