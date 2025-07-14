#6 Hitchcock JAN 9, 10 1 GO ENTRY FORM

5700 FM 2004 &

Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563, USA

Gate Fee
$10

Please add Gate fee per transaction

Office Fee
$25

Please add Office fee per transaction

LATE FEE
$50

Please add late fee per transaction made after 1/6 6PM. If you do not add it... it will go on the fees owed list in the office and will need to be paid before start of rodeo.

Non- Member Fee
$25

IF you have NOT purchased a $100 membership to join YRA for the 25-26 year then you either need to purchase a membership or select the non-member fee to compete at the rodeo.

Chute Dogging
$70

Boys 15 & under

Pee Wee Poles
$35

Boys & Girls 8 & under

Sub Poles
$50

Boys & Girls 9-12

Jr Poles
$50

Girls 13-15

Sr Poles
$50

Girls 16-19

OPEN Tiedown
$70

Boys all ages

Sub Jr Tiedown
$70

Boys 12 & under

Jr Tiedown
$70

Boys 13-15

Sr Tiedown
$70

Boys 16-19

Pee Wee Barrels
$35

Boys & Girls 8 & under

Sub Jr Barrels
$50

Boys & Girls 9-12

Jr Barrels
$50

Girls 13-15

Sr Barrels
$50

Girls 16-19

Sub Jr Ribbons
$70

Boys & Girls 9-12

Jr Ribbons
$70

Boys 13-15

Pee Wee Figure 8’s
$35

Boys & Girls 8 & under

Sub Jr Figure 8’s
$50

Boys & Girls 9-12

Steer Wrestling
$70

Boys 16-19

Sub Jr Boys Breakaway
$70

Boys 12 & under

OPEN Breakaway
$70

Girls all ages

Sub Jr Girls Breakaway
$70

Girls 12 & under

Jr Girls Breakaway
$70

Girls 13-15

Sr Girls Breakaway
$70

Girls 16-19

Jr Boys Breakaway
$70

Boys 13-15

Pee Wee Goat Tying
$70

Boys & Girls 8 & under

Sub Jr Goat Tying
$70

Boys & Girls 9-12

Jr Goat Tying
$70

Girls 13-15

Sr Goat Tying
$70

Girls 16-19

15U Team Roping – may enter twice
$70

Boys & Girls 15 & under Twice same direction or switch ends

19U Team Roping – may enter twice
$70

Boys & Girls 16-19 Twice same direction or switch ends

