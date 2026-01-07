60 Minutes to Save Millions Auction

This once-in-a-lifetime experience takes you to the crystal-clear waters of Utila, Honduras for an unforgettable Open Water scuba certification adventure — joined by an group of NFL players and Olympian athletes, including former NFL standout Tyrell Crosby.

This premium package includes:

✈️ Round-trip airfare to Roatán

⛴ Ferry transportation to/from Utila

🏝 Housing accommodations

🤿 Full Open Water Certification course and dive package

🌊 Group diving experience with NFL and Olympic athletes

Utila is world-renowned for its vibrant coral reefs, marine life, and laid-back island culture. You’ll earn your certification while building connections with elite athletes who share a passion for impact, philanthropy, and pushing limits — both in sport and in life.





Whether you’re new to diving or ready to take the plunge, this is more than a trip — it’s a transformational experience that supports life-changing research.