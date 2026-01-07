60 Minutes to Save Millions Auction

Hosted by
This once-in-a-lifetime experience takes you to the crystal-clear waters of Utila, Honduras for an unforgettable Open Water scuba certification adventure — joined by an group of NFL players and Olympian athletes, including former NFL standout Tyrell Crosby.
This premium package includes:
Utila is world-renowned for its vibrant coral reefs, marine life, and laid-back island culture. You’ll earn your certification while building connections with elite athletes who share a passion for impact, philanthropy, and pushing limits — both in sport and in life.
Whether you’re new to diving or ready to take the plunge, this is more than a trip — it’s a transformational experience that supports life-changing research.
A Taste of the Pacific Northwest
Explore Washington and Oregon's finest winemaking in this curated six-bottle collection.
2019 Kontos Cellars Fysalides: Tiny bubbles, big impression. This blanc de noir sparkler (98% Pinot Noir) brings Champagne-style elegance from the Willamette Valley.
2021 Kontos Cellars Cab Franc: Deep ruby intensity meets wild complexity. Boysenberry, Bing cherry, and black olive mingle with pipe tobacco and bittersweet chocolate in this Walla Walla standout.
2023 Bledsoe Family Winery "The Mac": Where Cabernet meets Syrah in perfect harmony. Blackberry, desert spice, and green peppercorn create a bold Washington blend worth savoring.
2022 Smoky Rose Cellars "The Jar": Like a magic 8 ball—ask again later, you'll get a different answer. This shifting blend of Merlot, Cab, and Petit Verdot delivers clove, black cherry, and bitter chocolate with each sip.
2019 Solena Cellars Prince Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir: Older vines, deeper rewards. Silken dark fruits and clove meet ripe tannins in this harmonious Dundee Hills expression.
2019 Solena Cellars Domaine Danielle Laurent Pinot Noir: Estate elegance. Cassis, truffle, and mushroom lead to cranberry and cedar on the palate, with mineral undertones from the Yamhill-Carlton terroir.
Six bottles. Two states. One unforgettable tasting journey through the Pacific Northwest.
This powerful original work by Peihong Endris is more than a painting — it is a reflection of resilience, creativity, and lived experience.
As an artist navigating autoimmune disease herself, Peihong channels emotion, movement, and depth into every layer of her work. Her pieces speak to strength through uncertainty, beauty through challenge, and light emerging from complexity — themes that deeply resonate with the ANRF community.
Owning this original piece means:
Art has the power to move us.
Research has the power to change lives.
This piece does both.
45-Minute Private Virtual Conversation & Q&A
Go beyond the headlines and step inside the world of breakthrough science.
This exclusive 45-minute virtual coffee connects you one-on-one with an ANRF-funded Research Scholar — one of the brilliant early-career investigators driving the next generation of discoveries in arthritis and autoimmune disease.
Ask your questions. Explore what’s happening in their lab. Learn how research funding truly translates into hope.
Whether you’re living with autoimmune disease, supporting someone who is, or simply passionate about scientific progress, this intimate conversation offers rare access to the minds shaping tomorrow’s treatments.
Your Team. Your Gear. Your Game-Day Glory.
Calling all football fans — this premium NFL memorabilia basket is customized to the winning bidder’s favorite NFL team.
Whether you bleed green for the Seattle Seahawks, cheer for the Buffalo Bills, or represent another NFL franchise, your basket will be curated with officially licensed gear and collectibles celebrating your team.
Basket may include:
This is a fully customizable fan package — making it perfect for bidders across the country.
Support research. Represent your team. Win big..
Virtual Sessions Led by Tim, Buddhist Priest & ANRF Board Member
Find stillness. Restore balance. Support discovery.
Led by ANRF Board Member and Buddhist priest Timothy Niewold, this intimate virtual meditation series offers guided sessions designed to cultivate clarity, resilience, and calm.
Whether you’re navigating chronic illness, caregiving, or simply modern life, these sessions provide a restorative reset — while your participation fuels scientific breakthroughs.
Three virtual yoga sessions led by a Certified Yoga Instructor living with rheumatoid arthritis, bringing both professional expertise and genuine personal understanding to every class.
These sessions are thoughtfully designed with real bodies and real limitations in mind, offering a practice that meets you where you are.
Whether you're newly diagnosed, managing flares, or simply looking for movement that feels good, this is yoga taught by someone who truly knows the journey from the inside out.
