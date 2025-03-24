BPAOSA North America (Bishop Phillips Academy Old Students Association North America)

Hosted by

BPAOSA North America (Bishop Phillips Academy Old Students Association North America)

About this event

60 Years of Bishop Phillips Academy Celebration (Houston 2025)

25202 Springwood Lake Dr

Katy, TX 77494, USA

Aso Ebi-Cap
$20

Fila. Indicate size below.

Aso Ebi-Headtie
$50

Gele

Aso Ebi-Headtie and Shoulder Piece
$100

Gele and ipele

Aso Ebi-Headtie, Shoulder Piece, and Cap
$110

Gele, ipele, and fila. Indicate size below.

Tshirt and Cap
$40

Tshirt and Cap for Saturday morning Rally. Indicate size below.

Advertisement/Greetings-One Page
$100

One page full color advertisement/greetings in the program. You can purchase multiple pages. Please provide advertisement/greetings blurb to [email protected]

Advertisement/Greetings-Half Page
$50

Half page full color advertisement/greetings in the program. You can purchase multiple pages. Please provide advertisement/greetings blurb to [email protected]

Add a donation for BPAOSA North America (Bishop Phillips Academy Old Students Association North America)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!