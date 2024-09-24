Yosemite Sequoia Resource Conservation & Development Council
About the memberships
Yosemite Sequoia Resource Conservation & Development Council Memberships 2024
Sequoia Member
$1,000
Valid for one year
Sponsorship is available for each of the counties or other large organizations in our service area. The council works in partnership with county interests, as appropriate, to ensure that environmental and economic opportunities and challenges are addressed in their service area.
Sponsorship is available for each of the counties or other large organizations in our service area. The council works in partnership with county interests, as appropriate, to ensure that environmental and economic opportunities and challenges are addressed in their service area.
Sugar Pine Member
$500
Valid for one year
The Y/S RC&D Council serves community-based organizations, including, but not limited to, tribal entities, non-profits, and special districts working communities in relation to Resource Conservation and Economic Development. It is dependent on the annual Budget.
The Y/S RC&D Council serves community-based organizations, including, but not limited to, tribal entities, non-profits, and special districts working communities in relation to Resource Conservation and Economic Development. It is dependent on the annual Budget.
Manzanita Member
$250
Valid for one year
The Y/S RC&D Council serves community-based organizations, including, but not limited to, tribal entities, non-profits, and special districts working communities, in relation to Resource Conservation and economic development. It is dependent on the annual Budget.
The Y/S RC&D Council serves community-based organizations, including, but not limited to, tribal entities, non-profits, and special districts working communities, in relation to Resource Conservation and economic development. It is dependent on the annual Budget.
Red Bud
$100
Valid for one year
The Y/S RC&D Council serves community-based organizations, including, but not limited to, tribal entities, non-profits, and special districts working communities, in relation to Resource Conservation and economic development. It is dependent on the annual Budget.
The Y/S RC&D Council serves community-based organizations, including, but not limited to, tribal entities, non-profits, and special districts working communities, in relation to Resource Conservation and economic development. It is dependent on the annual Budget.
Yosemite Sequoia 52: A Year of Stewardship
$52
Valid for one year
An annual commitment to conserving resources and fostering sustainable economic development in the Yosemite, Sequoia, and Sierra region. A group dedicated to protecting these iconic natural areas and the Communities surrounding them.
An annual commitment to conserving resources and fostering sustainable economic development in the Yosemite, Sequoia, and Sierra region. A group dedicated to protecting these iconic natural areas and the Communities surrounding them.
Add a donation for Yosemite Sequoia Resource Conservation & Development Council
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!