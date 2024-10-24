Dekaney Baseball Fees 2026

The Dekaney Wildcats will participate in a team-building experience at Main Event focused on strengthening teamwork, communication, and camaraderie. Players will spend time bowling together, encouraging one another, and building relationships in a fun and positive environment. The day will also include lunch, giving the team an opportunity to connect off the field and continue developing the strong bonds that translate into success on and off the diamond. This team-building event is designed to reinforce unity, sportsmanship, and the Wildcat standard as we prepare for the season ahead.