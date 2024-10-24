Dekaney Baseball Fees 2026

Hosted by
The Dekaney Wildcats will participate in a team-building experience at Main Event focused on strengthening teamwork, communication, and camaraderie. Players will spend time bowling together, encouraging one another, and building relationships in a fun and positive environment. The day will also include lunch, giving the team an opportunity to connect off the field and continue developing the strong bonds that translate into success on and off the diamond. This team-building event is designed to reinforce unity, sportsmanship, and the Wildcat standard as we prepare for the season ahead.
Pre-game meals, snacks, and water will be provided for all district games and tournaments.
All incoming new varsity players will need 2 uniforms The white and Grey pinstripes please add your size in the notes.
Picture Day is on Jan 23 during 7 and 8th period. There will be no re-takes this year.
