Maple Sugaring for Scouts - Winter

What a tasty way to spend a winter afternoon! Bring your scout or the whole troop/pack and enjoy a program about maple sugaring, the oldest continuous industry in North America. On this self-guided walk, visit multiple interactive stations along the Rancocas trails. Learn about the Sugar Maple tree and the history of maple sugaring, observe a tapping demonstration, and enjoy a maple syrup tasting. Please limit adults and extra siblings as this is a scout program. Our Public Maple Sugaring is designed for families, so please register for that if wanting to attend as a family. To ward off the chills, we’ll have an old-fashioned campfire burning. Scouts will receive a keepsake Maple Sugaring Badge

What a tasty way to spend a winter afternoon! Bring your scout or the whole troop/pack and enjoy a program about maple sugaring, the oldest continuous industry in North America. On this self-guided walk, visit multiple interactive stations along the Rancocas trails. Learn about the Sugar Maple tree and the history of maple sugaring, observe a tapping demonstration, and enjoy a maple syrup tasting. Please limit adults and extra siblings as this is a scout program. Our Public Maple Sugaring is designed for families, so please register for that if wanting to attend as a family. To ward off the chills, we’ll have an old-fashioned campfire burning. Scouts will receive a keepsake Maple Sugaring Badge

More details...