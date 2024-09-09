Chabad Young Professionals DoBo

Hosted by

Chabad Young Professionals DoBo

About this event

Add a donation for Chabad Young Professionals DoBo

$

Sales closed

Happy hour Holy hour SEP 13

464 NE 5th St

Boca Raton, FL 33432, USA

After Sep 11th (AGES 22-36)
$26
FREE for Chai Club. Join by visiting: CYPDOBO.COM/ChaiClub
Co-Host with us!
$54
Birthday? Promotion? Special occasion? Our events are generously subsidized to ensure affordability. Join forces with CYP and be a part of our mission to build a thriving young community! (1 ticket included)
Co-Host with us!
$100
Birthday? Promotion? Special occasion? Our events are generously subsidized to ensure affordability. Join forces with CYP and be a part of our mission to build a thriving young community! (2 ticket included)
Co-Host with us!
$180
Birthday? Promotion? Special occasion? Our events are generously subsidized to ensure affordability. Join forces with CYP and be a part of our mission to build a thriving young community! (3 ticket included)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!