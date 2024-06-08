2024 Funk Foundation Ketel Kup

Foursomes can pay $400 for a contest package for all FOUR players to compete in all the contest holes. Only players who purchase the contest hole package are eligible to win prizes. The contest package also includes 2 raffle tickets for each player • Hole-in-One: A new Car provided by Schomp Automotive for any player who makes a hole-in-one on the designated par-3 hole. • Longest Drive: On a designated hole, the player with the longest drive in the fairway wins $100 in pro shop credit and a prize. • Closest to the Pin: On par-3 holes, the player whose tee shot is closest to the pin wins $100 in pro shop credit and a prize. • Hole-in-One #2: A $1,000 shopping spree to the PGA Tour Superstore for any player who makes a hole-in-one on the designated par-3 hole. • Putting Contest: At the turn a player gets two puts at the putting contest, with prizes for the winners. If the put is not made by the end of the tournament. Players may buy additional puts for $10 dollars (CASH ONLY). The cash goes into a pot and the player who makes the put will receive the all the prizes and half the money in the pot.

