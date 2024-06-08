2024 Funk Foundation Ketel Kup

Foursomes can pay $400 for a contest package for all FOUR players to compete in all the contest holes. Only players who purchase the contest hole package are eligible to win prizes. The contest package also includes 2 raffle tickets for each player
• Hole-in-One: A new Car provided by Schomp Automotive for any player who makes a hole-in-one on the designated par-3 hole.
• Longest Drive: On a designated hole, the player with the longest drive in the fairway wins $100 in pro shop credit and a prize.
• Closest to the Pin: On par-3 holes, the player whose tee shot is closest to the pin wins $100 in pro shop credit and a prize.
• Hole-in-One #2: A $1,000 shopping spree to the PGA Tour Superstore for any player who makes a hole-in-one on the designated par-3 hole.
• Putting Contest: At the turn a player gets two puts at the putting contest, with prizes for the winners. If the put is not made by the end of the tournament. Players may buy additional puts for $10 dollars (CASH ONLY). The cash goes into a pot and the player who makes the put will receive the all the prizes and half the money in the pot.
Individual Hole Contest Package
$100
Players Can pay $100 for a contest package to compete in all the contest holes. Only players who purchase the contest hole package are eligible to win prizes. The contest package also includes 2 raffle tickets.
• Hole-in-One: A new Car provided by Schomp Automotive for any player who makes a hole-in-one on the designated par-3 hole.
• Longest Drive: On a designated hole, the player with the longest drive in the fairway wins $100 in pro shop credit and a prize.
• Closest to the Pin: On par-3 holes, the player whose tee shot is closest to the pin wins $100 in pro shop credit and a prize.
• Hole-in-One #2: A $1,000 shopping spree to the PGA Tour Superstore for any player who makes a hole-in-one on the designated par-3 hole.
• Putting Contest: At the turn a player gets two puts at the putting contest, with prizes for the winners. If the put is not made by the end of the tournament. Players may buy additional puts for $10 dollars (CASH ONLY). The cash goes into a pot and the player who makes the put will receive the all the prizes and half the money in the pot.
3 Pack Mulligans
$60
Players can purchase mulligans (extra shots) before the tournament starts, with a limit of 3 per player. Mulligans can be used anywhere and anytime on the course but only for the player who purchased the mulligans.
Speed Hole Entry
$100
Foursomes can pay $100 to compete in the speed hole. Foursomes are timed from the first T-shot to sinking the put. 3 stroke deduction for the team who completes the hole the fastest. 2 stroke deduction for the team who completes the hole in 2-5 place. 1 stroke deduction for the team who completes the hole in 6-10 place
