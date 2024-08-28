Concert Series Tickets

Hosted by
Edgartown, MA 02539, USA
Saturday, July 19 — 7:30pm-An Evening of Jazz. The Joel Harrison/
Stan Strickland Quartet. The ensemble returns to Chappy for an encore
performance: Joel Harrison on guitar, Stan Strickland on Saxophone, Steve
Hunt on keyboard, and Chico Huff on bass.
Saturday, July 26 — 7:30 pm. The Wind Quintet of the Cape Cod
Chamber Orchestra. Matthew Lee on flute; Karen Littik, clarinet; Sarah
Gagnon, horn; Mary O’Keefe, oboe; and Michael Mechanic on bassoon
performing Barber, D’Rivera, Mason, Coleman, and others
Saturday, August 9 — 7:30pm. The Black Oak Ensemble. An
electrifying string trio out of Chicago. Desiree Ruhstrat, violin; Aurielien
Pederzoli, violin; and David Cunliffe on cello will perform Bach, Mozart,
Klein, Wallen and Tomasi.
