Logo
Santa Clara Valley Rifle Club
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Santa Clara Valley Rifle Club Memberships 2025

Thank you for supporting our club.  Current benefits of becoming a full member include:

  1. Discounted range time
  2. Opportunities to enter raffles for firearms and ammunition
common:freeFormsBy