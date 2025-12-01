Santa Clara Valley Rifle Club
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
dashboard:common.confirm
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSite
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.and
donationForm:userAgreement.termOfService
donationForm:userAgreement.apply
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.end
Santa Clara Valley Rifle Club Memberships 2025
Thank you for supporting our club. Current benefits of becoming a full member include:
Discounted range time
Opportunities to enter raffles for firearms and ammunition
common:freeFormsBy