Makapuʻu Point Lighthouse Trail Hike

Event Description:

Join Travel Visions Aloha for the Blind along with the students and instructors of New Vision for an invigorating and educational hike on the Makapuʻu Point Lighthouse Trail. This hike offers a chance to enjoy the refreshing ocean breeze and the sounds of nature at various lookout points along the trail.

Highlights:

• Field Lesson: We will let the New Vision students do their lesson, offering a unique educational experience for all participants.

• Independent Navigation: For those interested in navigating independently, New Visions instructors will be available to instruct you and give you a taste of what it’s like to be a New Vision student at HoʻOpono.

• Historical Insights: Learn about the rich history of the trail with guides available to assist in reading the signage.

• Trail Details: The hike is a 2-mile round trip with an elevation gain of nearly 500 feet. There are plenty of spots to rest and take breaks throughout the hike.

• Refreshments: We will provide refreshments at the end of the hike to help you recharge.

• Lunch Option: After the hike, those interested can join us at Thai Valley Cuisine for lunch around 11 AM, where we will enjoy a recap of the New Vision students’ lesson and share our experiences from the hike.

What to Bring:

• Proper hiking shoes

• Sun protection (hats, sunglasses, etc.)

• Sunscreen

• Bus pass (if you plan to join the lunch recap and need to take public transportation)

Additional Information:

• Handi Van Drop Off Location: Makapuʻu Point Lighthouse Trail, Honolulu, HI 96825. If you are using the Handi Van service and plan to leave after the hike, this will be your drop-off location.

The Makapuʻu Point Lighthouse Trail is a paved path, making it accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Whether you are there for the field lesson or simply to appreciate the hike, this is a fantastic opportunity to connect with nature and the community.

We look forward to seeing you there!