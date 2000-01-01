Raffle Ticket for $100 USA Custom Apparel Gift Certificate

Looking to purchase a varsity jacket? Or any other Buckeye gear? Well, you may want to purchase a raffle ticket or 2!

Up for raffle is a $100 USA Custom Apparel gift certificate to be used anyway you want! Previously known as United Sport Apparel, they have been serving Medina County since 1984.





Each raffle ticket is $5 and the winner will be contacted on May 10th. We will also be selling tickets in person at the Buckeye Education's "Run with the Bucks" on May 5th. All proceeds with help benefit the Buckeye Jr. High School students and staff! Thank you so much! If you have any questions, please email: [email protected].