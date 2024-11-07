SIMA Foundation 2024 Auction

Spirit Ridge (Osoyoos, BC, Canada) 2 Night Get-Away
$400
Winner will enjoy a two-night stay at Spirit Ridge Resort in Osoyoos, BC, Canada. Also included is a $150 gift card for onsite dining. You’ll know when you’ve arrived at Spirit Ridge; there’s no mistaking the gently sloping vineyards, glittering Osoyoos Lake, and dramatic Okanagan Range, part of the Cascade Mountains, that surround the luxury resort. Welcome to Canada’s only desert, a place sacred to the Osoyoos Indian Band. Stay at the all-suite resort, and discover for yourself the natural landscapes and delicious food and wine that make Spirit Ridge a true wellness-centered oasis. Donated by GRM, Inc.
Cincinnati Bengals OR Indianapolis Colts Game Package
$500
Cheer on one of Ohio’s or Indiana's NFL Teams! The winner can choose EITHER tickets to a Cincinnati Bengals OR Indiana Colts Game to attend with Jeff Heller of Innovative Maintenance Solutions in the Fall of 2025. The game package includes two tickets to either game and dinner. Travel not included. Donated by Innovative Maintenance Solutions.
TPC Boston Golf Package
$500
The winner of this golf package (and a guest) will receive one round of golf and lunch or dinner in 2025. Continental Cuisine prepared in-house by the club's executive chef and culinary team. Travel not included. Donated by Case FMS.
Buffalo Sabres vs San Jose Sharks Hockey/Elbers Tour Package
$250
Hockey Fan? Attend the March 4, 2025 game between the Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks. The winner will receive two tickets, a tour of Elbers Landscape Services and dinner with President of Elbers Landscape Services Jim Hornung, Jr.. Travel not included. Donated by Elbers Landscape Services.
Small Group Leadership Retreat (Ocean Isle, NC) January 2025
$500
Join Thane Isaacs and other industry leaders for a unique, small group leadership retreat in Ocean Isle, NC January 26-29, 2025. Package includes lodging, leadership sessions, meals and one round of golf (weather permitting.) This item is for one participant and does not include travel. Donated by Innovations Tomorrow.
Milwaukee Bucks or Indiana Pacers Game Package
$500
This package includes 2 tickets to an Indianapolis Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game with NBA fanatics Jeff Heller, CSP and Martin Tirado on either Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in Indianapolis or Saturday, March 15, 2025 in Milwaukee (highest donor chooses); dinner before the game; and a one night’s hotel stay. Travel not included. Donated by Martin Tirado and Jeff Heller.
Kentucky's Bourbon Trail Experience
$500
Join Tom Fitzgerald and Chris Null from the Outworx Group for a private, chauffered experience on the world famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Winner and a guest will receive a two-night lodging double occupancy, full date, private, chauffeured, guide-led tours and/or tastings at three locations. Travel not included. Winner and guest must be 21 or over. To be scheduled during mutually agreeable dates in 2025. Donated by Outworx Group.
Winter Sidewalk Equipment Package
$500
Be prepared when clearing those Winter sidewalks! This sidewalk package includes a 3 cubic yard salt box with scoop, a walk behind spreader, shovel and Carhartt Western hoodie. Donated by Douglas Dynamics-Western Products.
Locust Hill Country Club Golf Package (Pittsford, NY)
$250
Winner receives 2 rounds of golf at one of the country's most premier golf courses, boasting a par 72, 6,615 yard layout. Enjoy lunch and beverages at the club as well. Travel not included. Donated by Ryan Marino.
2025 Symposium Registration and Hotel Package - Grand Rapids
$25
Winner receives one registration to the Snow & Ice Symposium in Grand Rapids, MI, June 17-20, 2025. Includes a 3 nights stay at the Amway Grand Hotel. Travel not included. Donated by SIMA.
New England Patriots Game Ticket Package
$500
Winner receives two New England Patriot Tickets and a VIP ODP #OneTeam tailgate for the 2025 season. Transportation and Lodging is not included. Donated by Bill Butts/Outdoor Pride
