The Butterfly Collective Presents: Dueling Pianos Fundraiser

This ticket allows entry to the event for one person.
General admission - per couple
$100
This ticket allows entry to the event for two people.
Keynote Sponsorship
$850
This sponsorship includes:
8 tickets for entry to the event,
reserved front row table,
8 golden tickets for VIP song requests,
8 cards for wine barrel drawing,
8 tickets for 50/50 drawing,
name on all signage as first tier sponsor,
2 social media shout outs.
Mezzo Sponsorship
$250
This sponsorship includes:
2 tickets for entry to the event,
one golden tickets for VIP song requests,
name on all signage as second tier sponsor,
one social media shout out.
Encore Sponsorship
$150
This sponsorship includes:
Name on all signage and one social media shout out. *No tickets to event included*
This sponsorship includes:
Add a donation for The Butterfly Collective
$
