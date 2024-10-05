2024 Oktoberfest Food Vendor Booth Reservation

Food Concession Rules and Guidelines

OKTOBERFEST 2024 October 5, 2024 Downtown De Kalb, Texas

Concessionaires must submit their completed application and payment by September 15, 2023. Each vendor will need to have liability insurance and health certificate on hand at the festival. Concession placement will be “first paid, first placed”. If you have a location preference please indicate that on your form and we will give you priority in the order paid and turned in. Concessionaires may begin setting up at any time after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4th. Vendors must be setup on Oktoberfest 5th before 8 am. Code Enforcement will inspect the facility on Friday. Violations must be corrected prior to opening. Booths must be manned at all times. Each Concessionaire is responsible for the appearance for his/her booth space. Each Concessionaire must clean up the space and all litter bagged at the end of the show. A dumpster will be provided for the litter disposal. An empty drum will be provided for used cooking oil. Location of the barrel will be pointed out at check in. NO PETS will be allowed in the Concessions, service companions are the only exception. OKTOBERFEST RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REFUSE CONCESSION SPACE RENTAL. City Codes will be enforced. NO VENDORS WILL BE ALLOWED TO SET UP ON THE DAY OF THE FESTIVAL, WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF De KALB, IF THE OKTOBERFEST COMMITTEE HAS NOT RECEIVED YOUR APPLICATION, ANY VENDOR DOING SO WILL BE ASKED TO LEAVE.