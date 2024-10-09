Bras For Girls Auction | NYC Marathon Fundraiser

One (1) voucher for four (4) VIP tickets inclusive of Founders Club access to one (1) regular season home game in 2025. Watch 2023 NWSL Champions and the international stars of NJ/NY Gotham FC compete at home at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ. Tickets are to your home game of choice during the 2025 regular season (subject to availability) and include access to Gotham FC's Founders Club with complimentary food & non-alcoholic beverages. Voucher will be emailed to you! https://www.gothamfc.com/thefoundersclub 4 VIP tickets (+ Founders Club access!!) to a 2025 Home Game

One (1) voucher for four (4) VIP tickets inclusive of Founders Club access to one (1) regular season home game in 2025. Watch 2023 NWSL Champions and the international stars of NJ/NY Gotham FC compete at home at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ. Tickets are to your home game of choice during the 2025 regular season (subject to availability) and include access to Gotham FC's Founders Club with complimentary food & non-alcoholic beverages. Voucher will be emailed to you! https://www.gothamfc.com/thefoundersclub 4 VIP tickets (+ Founders Club access!!) to a 2025 Home Game

More details...