2024 Beauty Industry Gala

Experience the Dayton Beauty Industry Benefit Gala, where you’ll experience the height of sophistication and celebration. - Heavy Appetizers: surrounded by exquisite décor that sets the stage for a night to remember. - Live Entertainment: Be captivated by live performances from talented artists, adding to the evening’s ambiance and charm. - Silent Auction: Participate in our silent auction featuring exclusive beauty products, premium services, and unique experiences. All proceeds support our fundraising goals for advanced equipment and scholarships. - Award Ceremony: Witness the recognition of Dayton’s top beauty and barber professionals, and celebrate their achievements and contributions to the industry. - Scholarship Announcements: Be inspired as we announce and honor the scholarship recipients, the promising students who represent the future of our industry. - Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and fellow enthusiasts, creating lasting relationships and potential collaborations. Dress to impress and prepare for a night filled with glamour and generosity. Your attendance helps us pave the way for the next generation of beauty and barber professionals. Secure your General Admission ticket today and be part of an unforgettable evening at the Dayton Beauty Industry Benefit Gala. We look forward to welcoming you to this prestigious event.

