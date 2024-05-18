Jeep Babes go topless event Raffle

Get ready to elevate your Jeep experience with our thrilling raffle at the Jeep Babes, West Virginia Go Topless Event on May 18, 2024! Enter for your chance to win a game-changing TeraFlex Spacer Kit for your 2007 to 2018 JK Wrangler, complete with professional installation courtesy of Vigilante Customs. Transform your ride with the ultimate upgrade that enhances performance and aesthetics.





Tickets are an incredible bargain at just $5 each, or boost your chances with five tickets for $20. The excitement will culminate at the beautiful Lost Paddle at ACE Resort, but don't worry if you can't make it in person. We're bringing the thrill to you by going live with the drawing, ensuring everyone has a chance to win, near or far. Don't miss this opportunity to take your Jeep to the next level. Get your tickets now and be part of the Jeep Babes adventure!

I’ll proceeds go to Wheeling for Hope to benefit the American foundation of suicide prevention