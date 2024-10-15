Lumberton Raider Athletic Booster Club

Offered by

Lumberton Raider Athletic Booster Club

About this shop

The Official Raider Outfitters Store

#1- JST72 - SPORT TEK V-NECK RAGLAN WINDBREAKER
$55

This is ONLY available in Red. Available sizes are Adult XS - 6X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#2 - JST70 - SPORT TEK FULL ZIP JACKET
$55

This is ONLY available in Red. Available sizes are Adult XS - 6X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#3 - 222574 - MENS HOLLOWAY 1/2 ZIP PULLOVER
$60

This is ONLY available in Red. Available sizes are Adult S - 3X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#4 - 222774 - WOMENS HOLLOWAY 1/2 ZIP PULLOVER
$60

This is ONLY available in Red. Available sizes are Adult XS - 3X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#5 - ST406 - SPORT TEK LONG SLEEVE HOODIE
$40

This is ONLY available in Blue. Available sizes are Adult XS - 4X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#6 - DM139 - DISTRICT PERFECT TRI LONG SLEEVE HOODIE
$40

This is ONLY available in Red. Available sizes are Adult XS - 4X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#7 - 222775 - WOMENS HOLLOWAY REPREVE POLO
$55

This is available in Red Only. Available sizes are Adult XS - 2X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#8 - 222575 - MENS HOLLOWAY REPREVE POLO
$55

This is available in Red Only. Available sizes are Adult XS - 3X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#9 - 5413 - WOMENS AUGUSTA SHADOW TONAL POLO
$55

This is ONLY available in Red. Available sizes are Adult Small - 2X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#10 - 5412 - MENS AUGUSTA SHADOW TONAL POLO
$55

This is ONLY available in Red. Available sizes are Adult Small - 3X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#11 - 222768 - WOMENS HOLLOWAY PRISM POLO
$55

This is ONLY available in Red. Available sizes are Adult XS - 3X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#12 - 222568 - MENS HOLLOWAY PRISM POLO
$55

This is available in Blue & Red. Available sizes are Adult Small - 4X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#13 - 1580 - COMFORT COLOR 1/4 ZIP PULLOVER
$65

This is available in Blue & Red. Available sizes are Adult Small - 3X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#14 - DT1311 - WOMENS DISTRICT 1/2 PULLOVER
$55

This is ONLY available in Blue. Available sizes are Adult Small - 4X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#15 - DT1302 - DISTRICT FULL ZIP
$55

This is ONLY available in Blue. Available sizes are Adult XS - 4X. You can choose between the Texas or LR for the Logo.

#16 - 18000 - LR SEQUIN SWEATSHIRT
$35

This is available in Blue & Red. Available sizes are Youth Small - Adult 4X.

#17 - 3930 - SPORTS BOW TSHIRT - SHORT SLEEVE WHITE
$25

You can chose between a Blue or Red Bow. It is available in Youth Small - Adult 5X. The ribbon on the bow is also available in Football, Basketball, Baseball, Softball, Volleyball, Tennis, Soccer and Golf.

#18 - T2DLSTEE - SPORTS BOW BOYFRIEND - LONG SLEEVE WHITE
$30

You can chose between a Blue or Red Bow. It is available in Youth Small - Adult 5X. The ribbon on the bow is also available in Football, Basketball, Baseball, Softball, Volleyball, Tennis, Soccer and Golf.

#19 - 18000 - SPORTS BOW SWEATSHIRT WHITE
$35

You can chose between a Blue or Red Bow. It is available in Youth Small - Adult 4X. The ribbon on the bow is also available in Football, Basketball, Baseball, Softball, Volleyball, Tennis, Soccer and Golf.

#20 - T2DTRH - SEQUIN BOW TRUCKER HAT
$18

This is ONLY available in Red. It only comes in one size and is a snap back.

#21 - BLAVHAT - SEQUIN LR VINTAGE HAT
$25

This is available in Blue or Red. It is a one size and it is a snap back.

2XL Upcharge
$2.50

Additional charge for 2X

3XL Upcharge
$3.50

Additional charge for 3X

4XL Upcharge
$4.50

Additional charge for 4X

5XL Upcharge
$5.50

Additional charge for 5X

6XL Upcharge
$6.50

Additional charge for 6X

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!