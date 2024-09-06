Stepping Up Men's Study -10 Week

Your registration fee of $40 includes everything you need for the ten-week Stepping Up study experience. This covers: -A comprehensive Stepping Up workbook to guide you through each session. -Access to all study materials, including video sessions and group discussions. -Dinner is provided at each session, offering time for fellowship and connection. -Hosting and facilitation by FATE Fellowship team, ensuring a supportive, masculine, and enriching environment. -Additional resources and materials to enhance your journey throughout the study. This is more than just a study—it's an opportunity to grow, connect, and be equipped for the challenges of godly manhood. Join us and be part of something transformative.

