Pop Up Events

November 16th, 2024 10am-Noon
1st workshop session at the farm,
7714 Cowiche Canyon Road, Yakima.
Option #1 Fresh fall evergreen wreath with dried floral accents for your front door (approximately 18” wide).
Option #2Two fresh fall evergreen wreath centerpieces with dried floral accents for your Thanksgiving table (approximately 8” wide each).
Space is limited! $55 each participant. Includes farm tour, light nibbles, and drinks.
November 16th, 2024 10am-Noon
1st workshop session at the farm,
7714 Cowiche Canyon Road, Yakima.
Option #1 Fresh fall evergreen wreath with dried floral accents for your front door (approximately 18” wide).
Option #2Two fresh fall evergreen wreath centerpieces with dried floral accents for your Thanksgiving table (approximately 8” wide each).
Space is limited! $55 each participant. Includes farm tour, light nibbles, and drinks.
Fall Wreaths (2nd Session) - 11/16
$55
November 16th, 2024 1-3pm
2nd workshop session at the farm,
7714 Cowiche Canyon Road, Yakima.
Option #1 Fresh fall evergreen wreath with dried floral accents for your front door (approximately 18” wide).
Option #2Two fresh fall evergreen wreath centerpieces with dried floral accents for your Thanksgiving table (approximately 8” wide each).
Space is limited! $55 each participant. Includes farm tour, light nibbles, and drinks.
November 16th, 2024 1-3pm
2nd workshop session at the farm,
7714 Cowiche Canyon Road, Yakima.
Option #1 Fresh fall evergreen wreath with dried floral accents for your front door (approximately 18” wide).
Option #2Two fresh fall evergreen wreath centerpieces with dried floral accents for your Thanksgiving table (approximately 8” wide each).
Space is limited! $55 each participant. Includes farm tour, light nibbles, and drinks.
Bird Nest Planter - 4/13/24
$50
April 13, 2024 10:00am
A whimsical creation that can last months. Create the nest planter and fill with a selection of herbs, annuals, moss and fun accents. Option, paint a rock with a personalized message.
April 13, 2024 10:00am
A whimsical creation that can last months. Create the nest planter and fill with a selection of herbs, annuals, moss and fun accents. Option, paint a rock with a personalized message.
Mother's Day Bouquet - 5/11/24
$50
May 11, 2024 10:00am
A personalized tutorial for creating a sumptuous bouquet with a special wrap. A great gift for yourself or someone special. This a fun generational opportunity!
May 11, 2024 10:00am
A personalized tutorial for creating a sumptuous bouquet with a special wrap. A great gift for yourself or someone special. This a fun generational opportunity!
Peonies & Sweet Peas Design - 6/8/24
$50
June 8, 2024 10:00am
Create an arrangement with guidance, gorgeous farm raised flowers and a beautiful setting.
June 8, 2024 10:00am
Create an arrangement with guidance, gorgeous farm raised flowers and a beautiful setting.
Arranging with Lilies - 7/13/24
$50
July 13, 2024 10:00am
There are tricks to lilies! This workshop will provide inside knowledge of these beauties as well as how to accent without overwhelming your arrangement.
July 13, 2024 10:00am
There are tricks to lilies! This workshop will provide inside knowledge of these beauties as well as how to accent without overwhelming your arrangement.
Dahlias Galore - 8/17/24
$50
August 17, 2024 10:00am
August 17, 2024 10:00am
Hop Time Headband - 10/5/24
$50
October 5, 2024 1pm
Get ready for hop fest! We provide everything you need to have a beautiful, lighted headband of hop glory.
October 5, 2024 1pm
Get ready for hop fest! We provide everything you need to have a beautiful, lighted headband of hop glory.
Sunflowers, Sunflowers, Sunflowers! - 9/14/24
$50
September 14, 2024 10:00am
Enjoy choosing from our beautiful selection of sunflowers, amaranth, zinnias and more to create a stunning autumn arrangement.
September 14, 2024 10:00am
Enjoy choosing from our beautiful selection of sunflowers, amaranth, zinnias and more to create a stunning autumn arrangement.
Add a donation for Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!