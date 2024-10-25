2024 Holiday Bazaar

Your fee covers an 8x8 space and a vendor spotlight post on our event. (You must provide your own description of your products and pictures) You will need to provide your own table and displays. We do have electric access but those are limited so please email us so we can try to accommodate any requests. Spots are on a first come first serve base, once we have received payment it will guarantee your spot and no other same company district sales consultants will be allowed.

Your fee covers an 8x8 space and a vendor spotlight post on our event. (You must provide your own description of your products and pictures) You will need to provide your own table and displays. We do have electric access but those are limited so please email us so we can try to accommodate any requests. Spots are on a first come first serve base, once we have received payment it will guarantee your spot and no other same company district sales consultants will be allowed.

More details...