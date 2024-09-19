Iowa Association of Colleges for Teacher Education

About the memberships

IACTE Membership 2025-2026

Comprehensive & State: Inst. licensing 1-50 students
$300

No expiration

For institutions licensing 1-50 students annually ** Please use email and name of selected Contact Person or Chair

Comprehensive & State: Inst. licensing 51-250 students
$500

No expiration

For institutions licensing 51-250 students annually ** Please use email and name of selected Contact Person or Chair

Comprehensive & State: Inst. licensing 250+ students
$700

No expiration

For institutions licensing 250+ students annually ** Please use email and name of selected Contact Person or Chair

Affiliate: Inst./Organization Supporting IACTE
$300

No expiration

Any educational institution/organization in Iowa interested in supporting quality preparation for professional school personnel.

