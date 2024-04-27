Five Points Galaxy Gala 2024

Five Points students are out of this world, so let's celebrate and have some fun!





This event is open to Five Points students in grades 2-5 and a special adult in their lives! Tickets are required for every person attending and tickets are limited ! We will not be selling tickets at the door. We ask that each student only brings one adult, but one adult may accompany multiple students. Purchase your tickets before April 1st and receive the Early Bird discount. Please carpool with a friend if possible to help us save space on parking - we only have about 350 spaces.

Light snacks, water, and our "roaming" photo booth are included in the ticket price. Easterling Studios will also have a photo booth. Photos will be available for pre-order (see link in your ticket confirmation email).