2024 Cola Eats Initiative

Your donation of $40 will sponsor a child for one month, providing them with essential meals to sustain them through the summer.
Your donation of $40 will sponsor a child for one month, providing them with essential meals to sustain them through the summer.
Two-Month Sponsor
$80
With a donation of $80, you can sponsor a child for two months, ensuring they have access to nutritious food throughout a significant portion of the summer break.
With a donation of $80, you can sponsor a child for two months, ensuring they have access to nutritious food throughout a significant portion of the summer break.
Three-Month Sponsor
$120
A donation of $120 will sponsor a child for the entire three-month duration of the summer break. This generous contribution will provide a child with consistent access to meals, mitigating the impact of food insecurity on their well-being.
A donation of $120 will sponsor a child for the entire three-month duration of the summer break. This generous contribution will provide a child with consistent access to meals, mitigating the impact of food insecurity on their well-being.
General Donation
$20
Your General Donation will contribute to the sponsorship of a child for one month, providing them with essential meals to sustain them through the summer.
Your General Donation will contribute to the sponsorship of a child for one month, providing them with essential meals to sustain them through the summer.
Add a donation for Columbia Urban League Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!