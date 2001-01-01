CNSF March Madness for Summer Gladness!





· All entries received by March 20th to participate in the bracket challenge.

· Each entrant must be age 18 and up and may fill out up to 5 brackets at $10 apiece.

· If you are under 18, have a parent or guardian donate and enter on your behalf, and together you can make a bracket and cheer on your teams!

· Half the funds raised will go directly to the winner of the bracket challenge (check to be mailed soon after the NCAA championship game April 3rd). The other half of the pot will go directly to CNSF to support camp tuition scholarships this summer. So everybody wins!

· In the unlikely event of a tie with two or more winners, the prize money will be split among the winners.

· If you donate more than $50 to the March Madness for Summer Gladness pool, you receive 5 entries and funds received above $50 will support CNSF’s mission in full.

· The total prize allotted will be capped at $1,000. In the event the pool has over 200 participants, additional entries will support CNSF’s mission in full.



