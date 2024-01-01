2024 Dr. Alan Skarbnik Visionaries of the Year Fundraising for LLS

Come out and enjoy an evening of relaxation and friends while helping raise money for Dr. Alan Skarbnik and Visionaries of the Year to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.





The evening will begin with guests being invited to enjoy the early evening air while enjoying a cocktail hour and passed hor d'ourves. Guests will be able to peruse and bid on silent auction items. Guests will then move indoors where they will be able to enjoy a seated three course dinner while presenters will be able to share with guests just how important this society is and where the money raised will be used. After dinner is complete the evening will move onto a live auction where guests can find a variety of items.





Over 20% of ticket price will go directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. All monies donated via the auctions will go directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and QR codes will be available at all tables for guests who wish to donate directly.





Cocktail attire is appreciated for the evening.