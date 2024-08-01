ICW SE 2024

This fee covers both days of the war. It does not include the park entry fee on Saturday. This is a per person site fee for the weekend. There is a family cap of $30. If you have more than 2 in the family, please note the quantity of tickets for 2. The remainder of your family members will be a different entry showing "Site Fee for Family members over cap" at the price of $0.
site fee (11 years and under)
Free
Site Fee for Family Members over the Cap
Free
If you have more than two members of your family attending, there is a capped fee of $30. This is for your family that exceeds the family cap.
Saturday Feast (12 years and up)
$15
We will break bread together and share a feast provided by HRG Burnart. 12 years of age and up. There are are seperate tickets for 8 to 11 and under 8 years of age.
Saturday Feast (ages 8 to 11 years)
$8
Saturday Feast for ages 8 to 11
Saturday Feast (under 8 years)
Free
Saturday Feast for under 8 years of age.
Add a donation for Adrian Empire - Stirling
$
