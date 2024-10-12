2024 Jesus Center 5K & Youth Fun Run

Who: EVERYONE!

What: 5K Run/Walk AND Youth Fun Run

When: October 12, 2024 @ 9:00am

Where: Rend Lake Spillway Bike Path

All participants that pay BEFORE September 15 will receive a t-shirt the morning of.

If you received a free ticket from a sponsorship tier, add race tickets to your cart and enter the code during checkout.

The 5k will begin at 9:00am, at the Rend Lake Visitor Center, runners will follow the bike path and finish at the Rend Lake Dam Spillway parking lot. Please park in the spillway parking lot and we will bus you to the visitor center starting at 8:30. If you are carpooling please drop off at the visitor center before parking so we can limit the number of shuttle trips

The youth fun run will be a .5 mile race that takes place during the 5K for children ages 5 - 12. They will start at the finish line (spillway parking lot) and walk as a group .5 miles back onto the bike path, from there the race will begin. We will have adult helpers available so they do not need a parent/guardian with them but are welcome to.

Each year the proceeds from this run will be used to support our local youth in some way. This year’s proceeds will be going towards the Dan Williams Scholarship fund. This scholarship is awarded to Sesser - Valier student(s) that show a desire to share Jesus throughout their chosen career.

If you have any questions please email us @ [email protected] or reach out to one of our coordinators: Ashley: 618.603.0934 Tony: 618.513.3910