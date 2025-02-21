F5's Holiday Gratitude Fundraiser

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is America’s Original Craft Vodka. In 1995, Bert “Tito” Beveridge obtained the first legal permit to distill in Austin, Texas and created Tito’s Handmade Vodka. They batch distill their corn-based vodka using old-fashioned pot stills and the vodka is naturally Gluten-Free. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation Inc. in Austin, Texas on the very same land where the whole venture started.
Tito's is known as the vodka for dog people! Each year, Tito’s Handmade Vodka teams up with incredible nonprofit organizations and supports their individual missions by donating 100% of the net proceeds from merchandise sales on the web store.
Add a Tito's twist to your everyday dog walk and grab some gear for your furravorite walking buddy!
Included in this package are:
-Tito's Walk Pack-Black adjustable utility belt bag with Two zipper pockets on front, one velcro pocket on back. Dog leash carabiner, Pocket for Tito's Walk & Sip YETI Rambler® Lowball , Three pockets for Tito's Handmade Vodka 50mL bottles. Unfortunately, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is not included. We can shake up a drink, but not liquor distribution laws.
-Tito's Walk & Sip Yeti Rambler Lowball
-2 Tito's Kinda Ugly Sweater for Dogs- Large and Small
-TIto's Stainless Steel Large Dog Bowl
-Tito's Dog Leash
-Tito's Dog Sign
-2 Tito's Dog Toy with squeaker
- Tito’s canvas bag
ESTIMATED VALUE $223
Tito’s Handmade Vodka is America’s Original Craft Vodka. In 1995, Bert “Tito” Beveridge obtained the first legal permit to distill in Austin, Texas and created Tito’s Handmade Vodka. They batch distill their corn-based vodka using old-fashioned pot stills and the vodka is naturally Gluten-Free. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation Inc. in Austin, Texas on the very same land where the whole venture started.
Tito's is known as the vodka for dog people! Each year, Tito’s Handmade Vodka teams up with incredible nonprofit organizations and supports their individual missions by donating 100% of the net proceeds from merchandise sales on the web store.
Add a Tito's twist to your everyday dog walk and grab some gear for your furravorite walking buddy!
Included in this package are:
-Tito's Walk Pack-Black adjustable utility belt bag with Two zipper pockets on front, one velcro pocket on back. Dog leash carabiner, Pocket for Tito's Walk & Sip YETI Rambler® Lowball , Three pockets for Tito's Handmade Vodka 50mL bottles. Unfortunately, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is not included. We can shake up a drink, but not liquor distribution laws.
-Tito's Walk & Sip Yeti Rambler Lowball
-2 Tito's Kinda Ugly Sweater for Dogs- Large and Small
-TIto's Stainless Steel Large Dog Bowl
-Tito's Dog Leash
-Tito's Dog Sign
-2 Tito's Dog Toy with squeaker
- Tito’s canvas bag
ESTIMATED VALUE $223
Oola Private Tour & Tasting for up to 15 People
$100
Starting bid
"At OOLA, we awaken your palette and inspire you to pause, reflect and ultimately savor the things that make life meaningful. Namely: Good friends."
A 60-minute tour of our 12,000 sq. ft. production facility. Enjoy learning how our Whiskeys, Gins, and Vodkas are made on-site from grain to glass, as well as various tastings of our world-class spirits!
Gather your friends or family for a special occasion- birthdays, holidays etc and have a great time! The distillery is located in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.
Georgetown is a historic neighborhood just minutes outside Downtown Seattle. After the tasting, head for a nice dinner to any of the many wonderful restaurants nearby.
ESTIMATED VALUE: $400
Expires: 03/30/2025
"At OOLA, we awaken your palette and inspire you to pause, reflect and ultimately savor the things that make life meaningful. Namely: Good friends."
A 60-minute tour of our 12,000 sq. ft. production facility. Enjoy learning how our Whiskeys, Gins, and Vodkas are made on-site from grain to glass, as well as various tastings of our world-class spirits!
Gather your friends or family for a special occasion- birthdays, holidays etc and have a great time! The distillery is located in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.
Georgetown is a historic neighborhood just minutes outside Downtown Seattle. After the tasting, head for a nice dinner to any of the many wonderful restaurants nearby.
ESTIMATED VALUE: $400
Expires: 03/30/2025
Willamette Valley Vineyards VIP Experience for 8, OR
$100
Starting bid
This certificate entitles up to 8 wine enthusiasts to a complimentary VIP tour and tasting at their Estate in the Salem Hills. You'll enjoy a private winery tour and tasting led by a Winery Ambassador. The detailed tour of the beautiful winery is approximately 90 minutes and they will give you a behind the scenes look at the winery, complete with stories, exclusive wine offerings and a cheese plate.
Willamette Valley Vineyards has been producing high quality, sustainable gown Pinot Noir and other cool climate varieties since 1983- earning the distinction as " One Of America's Great Pinot Noir Producers" by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.
Value $320
Certificate expires: 12/31/2025
This certificate entitles up to 8 wine enthusiasts to a complimentary VIP tour and tasting at their Estate in the Salem Hills. You'll enjoy a private winery tour and tasting led by a Winery Ambassador. The detailed tour of the beautiful winery is approximately 90 minutes and they will give you a behind the scenes look at the winery, complete with stories, exclusive wine offerings and a cheese plate.
Willamette Valley Vineyards has been producing high quality, sustainable gown Pinot Noir and other cool climate varieties since 1983- earning the distinction as " One Of America's Great Pinot Noir Producers" by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.
Value $320
Certificate expires: 12/31/2025
Total Wine Private Wine Class for 20 people!
$150
Starting bid
Any Total Wine Location!
2 hours
Private Class.
Total Wine Private Wine Class for 20 people with a minimum of 14.
Gather up a group of wine-loving friends or colleagues, and host a private wine event at Total Wine and More. Choose from educational experiences which includes up to eight wines (where legal) presented by our experts. Have a great time! Easy redemption online.
Estimated Value: $600
Expires 11-13-2025
https://www.totalwine.com/experience/book-our-room/private-classes
Certificate number will be emailed to winner.
Any Total Wine Location!
2 hours
Private Class.
Total Wine Private Wine Class for 20 people with a minimum of 14.
Gather up a group of wine-loving friends or colleagues, and host a private wine event at Total Wine and More. Choose from educational experiences which includes up to eight wines (where legal) presented by our experts. Have a great time! Easy redemption online.
Estimated Value: $600
Expires 11-13-2025
https://www.totalwine.com/experience/book-our-room/private-classes
Certificate number will be emailed to winner.
Rich By Heart- Oil on Canvas-Framed 16 in X 20 in
$150
Starting bid
Oil painting by Malaysian artist Mr. Pheng. Pheng was born in Kedah, Malaysia. He developed an artistic passion in early life that blossomed into Pheng's dream of having his own art gallery at Sentral Market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He strives to provide high quality work at an affordable price, emphasizing that art should be enjoyed by everyone, irrespective of financial circumstances.
This piece is framed(black).
It depicts an Indian peasant boy, without shoes and dirty clothes- feeding a hungry street dog with some food scraps. It teaches us that a single act of kindness transcends species; its power is universally understood.
ESTIMATE VALUE: $ 377
Oil painting by Malaysian artist Mr. Pheng. Pheng was born in Kedah, Malaysia. He developed an artistic passion in early life that blossomed into Pheng's dream of having his own art gallery at Sentral Market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He strives to provide high quality work at an affordable price, emphasizing that art should be enjoyed by everyone, irrespective of financial circumstances.
This piece is framed(black).
It depicts an Indian peasant boy, without shoes and dirty clothes- feeding a hungry street dog with some food scraps. It teaches us that a single act of kindness transcends species; its power is universally understood.
ESTIMATE VALUE: $ 377
Pawfect Companions- Oil on Canvas 20 inch X 16 inch framed
$100
Starting bid
Oil painting by Malaysian artist Mr. Pheng. Pheng was born in Kedah, Malaysia. He developed an artistic passion in early life that blossomed into Pheng's dream of having his own art gallery at Sentral Market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He strives to provide high quality work at an affordable price, emphasizing that art should be enjoyed by everyone, irrespective of financial circumstances.
This piece is framed.
It’s a semi abstract piece of a dog and cat sleeping together. The obvious lesson- friends can live a peaceful life together no matter how different they are.
ESTIMATED VALUE: $245
Oil painting by Malaysian artist Mr. Pheng. Pheng was born in Kedah, Malaysia. He developed an artistic passion in early life that blossomed into Pheng's dream of having his own art gallery at Sentral Market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He strives to provide high quality work at an affordable price, emphasizing that art should be enjoyed by everyone, irrespective of financial circumstances.
This piece is framed.
It’s a semi abstract piece of a dog and cat sleeping together. The obvious lesson- friends can live a peaceful life together no matter how different they are.
ESTIMATED VALUE: $245
3-Night Getaway to Oregon! Valid at multiple locations!
$650
Starting bid
Embark on a Pacific Northwest adventure with our auction package—a 3-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of hotels in Oregon. From coastal escapes to scenic vineyards, tailor your getaway to your desires. Bid now for a personalized Oregon retreat, where each day brings new discoveries amidst the state's diverse and captivating landscapes.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Seaside or another Oregon destination.
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
Some hotels charge a resort fee and local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32890
VALUE: $850
Embark on a Pacific Northwest adventure with our auction package—a 3-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of hotels in Oregon. From coastal escapes to scenic vineyards, tailor your getaway to your desires. Bid now for a personalized Oregon retreat, where each day brings new discoveries amidst the state's diverse and captivating landscapes.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Seaside or another Oregon destination.
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
Some hotels charge a resort fee and local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32890
VALUE: $850
2 Nights in Palm Springs!
$500
Starting bid
Bask in the sun-soaked allure of Palm Springs with our auction package—a 2-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of resorts. From luxurious spas to vibrant landscapes, customize your escape to your desires. Bid now for a personalized Palm Springs getaway, where each day is a harmonious blend of relaxation and desert sophistication.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in your choice of resorts in the Palm Springs area.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion. Paid upgrades and extensions available.
Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32891
VALUE:$ 650
Bask in the sun-soaked allure of Palm Springs with our auction package—a 2-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of resorts. From luxurious spas to vibrant landscapes, customize your escape to your desires. Bid now for a personalized Palm Springs getaway, where each day is a harmonious blend of relaxation and desert sophistication.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in your choice of resorts in the Palm Springs area.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion. Paid upgrades and extensions available.
Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32891
VALUE:$ 650
3-Night Getaway to Sunriver, Oregon! 3 Bedrooms!
$2,000
Starting bid
3 Bedrooms, 3 Nights, Sleeps up to 8
Escape to the natural beauty of Sunriver, Oregon, with a 3-night family getaway at a spacious vacation rental house hosted by Village Properties of Sunriver. This retreat offers the perfect blend of relaxation and outdoor adventures for the whole family, such as biking, golf, skiing, horseback riding, and river rafting! Plus, enjoy free access to top local family activities (details below). This is your opportunity to create cherished family moments in the picturesque surroundings of Sunriver.
INCLUDES:
- 3 Nights in a 3br rental home. Paid extensions and upgrades may be available when you book.
- Cleaning fees
- Group tickets to the High Desert Museum
- Group tickets to the Sunriver Nature Center (daytime entry)
- Group tickets to the Modern Games Board game Library
- Many local discounts
Valid Sep 15 - May 15. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 15 months of event date.
Value: $3000
3 Bedrooms, 3 Nights, Sleeps up to 8
Escape to the natural beauty of Sunriver, Oregon, with a 3-night family getaway at a spacious vacation rental house hosted by Village Properties of Sunriver. This retreat offers the perfect blend of relaxation and outdoor adventures for the whole family, such as biking, golf, skiing, horseback riding, and river rafting! Plus, enjoy free access to top local family activities (details below). This is your opportunity to create cherished family moments in the picturesque surroundings of Sunriver.
INCLUDES:
- 3 Nights in a 3br rental home. Paid extensions and upgrades may be available when you book.
- Cleaning fees
- Group tickets to the High Desert Museum
- Group tickets to the Sunriver Nature Center (daytime entry)
- Group tickets to the Modern Games Board game Library
- Many local discounts
Valid Sep 15 - May 15. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 15 months of event date.
Value: $3000
Seaside Seattle Experience For 2- locals or not!!!
$2,155
Starting bid
Hotel Ändra is a sophisticated, stylish downtown Seattle hotel offering world-class service and a charming boutique hotel atmosphere. Step into our “Living Room” lobby, and you will be transported from bustling Fourth Avenue to a relaxing oasis in the heart of Seattle. Hotel Ändra is within walking distance of iconic destinations like Pike Place Market, the Seattle waterfront, and downtown Seattle’s thriving foodie scene.
Get exclusive information on where the top chefs shop and locals hang out. Enjoy the morning filled with food, education, and fun, on an intimate chef-guided food tour at Seattle's Pike Place Market. Explore the famous waterfront market through the eyes of a chef to uncover hidden gems, interact with the local vendors, and indulge in delicious bites from the curated culinary shops.
Experience Includes:
● Luxury Boutique Hotel Ändra in the Heart of Seattle 3 Night Stay for (2)
● Chef Guided Food Tour in Pike Place Market on the Waterfront for (2)
Terms of Use:
Package Redemption
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Please Note:
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless.
Hotel Ändra is a sophisticated, stylish downtown Seattle hotel offering world-class service and a charming boutique hotel atmosphere. Step into our “Living Room” lobby, and you will be transported from bustling Fourth Avenue to a relaxing oasis in the heart of Seattle. Hotel Ändra is within walking distance of iconic destinations like Pike Place Market, the Seattle waterfront, and downtown Seattle’s thriving foodie scene.
Get exclusive information on where the top chefs shop and locals hang out. Enjoy the morning filled with food, education, and fun, on an intimate chef-guided food tour at Seattle's Pike Place Market. Explore the famous waterfront market through the eyes of a chef to uncover hidden gems, interact with the local vendors, and indulge in delicious bites from the curated culinary shops.
Experience Includes:
● Luxury Boutique Hotel Ändra in the Heart of Seattle 3 Night Stay for (2)
● Chef Guided Food Tour in Pike Place Market on the Waterfront for (2)
Terms of Use:
Package Redemption
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Please Note:
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless.
Heavenly Hawaii- 7 nights!
$1,700
Starting bid
Find where serenity meets the sea in heavenly Hawaii, including
• A sun-kissed retreat at your choice of resort from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands on Oahu or the Big Island for 2 adults and 2 children for 7 nights*
• An elegant suite perfect for unwinding in paradise
• First-class amenities from on-site tennis and golf, to beach access, spas, and more**
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 12 months to travel
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.***
Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
* Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
* This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks
Find where serenity meets the sea in heavenly Hawaii, including
• A sun-kissed retreat at your choice of resort from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands on Oahu or the Big Island for 2 adults and 2 children for 7 nights*
• An elegant suite perfect for unwinding in paradise
• First-class amenities from on-site tennis and golf, to beach access, spas, and more**
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 12 months to travel
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.***
Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
* Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
* This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks
Mexico Caribbean Resort All-inclusive Resort for 5 nights
$1,195
Starting bid
Sun-kissed All-inclusive Resort Stay with 5-Nights in Mexico or the Caribbean for (2)
Experience Includes
5-Night All-inclusive Resort Stay from the Mexico
Caribbean Resort Collection for (2)
All-inclusive Package for (2) includes:
Meals (excludes specialty dining)
Alcoholic Beverages (excludes top-shelf brands)
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Water Sports and Adventures
Fitness Center
Nightly Live Entertainment
Package Details
Getaway to the golden shores of paradise on an alluring all-inclusive escape to the radiant
resorts of Mexico and the Caribbean. Choose from dazzling destinations like the sun-kissed sands of Puerto Plata, the bold brilliance of Puerto Morelos, the tropical splendor of Cozumel, and more. Surrender to seaside tranquility as you explore the resort’s collection of gorgeous guest experiences tailored to your every desire. Soak in your surroundings on a snorkeling adventure atop the crystalline blue waters of the resort’s breathtaking beaches. Indulge in
irresistible cocktails and sun-soaked spirits as you relax and enjoy nightly live entertainment.
Then satisfy your culinary cravings with a wide selection of gourmet meals and a vibrant variety of refreshing drinks. Unwind on this unforgettable tropical vacation with a lavish stay in your own beautifully appointed room. Each enchanting location offers spacious and serene accommodations, a sparkling pool for sunbathers and swimmers alike, and seamless access to the finest
attractions and exhilarating activities your chosen paradise has to offer. Treat yourself to a dream getaway and experience the perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and adventure amidst the blissful beauty of Mexico and the Caribbean. Mexico Caribbean Resort Collection
Trip Winners must have a valid United States or Canadian passport and a United States or Canadian address, and they must be 21 years or older. Guests under 21 must
be accompanied in the same room by a parent, relative, or guardian who is at least 25 years old. Group bookings are not allowed, and packages cannot be purchased by
multiple individuals intending to travel as a group; each must travel on different dates. Back-to-back bookings are not permitted. Trip Winners have 12 months to activate
their booking code upon receiving their Redemption Certificate, and once activated, they have 12 months to book and travel. Trip Winners are responsible for paying local
taxes/tourist fees average of $250 at check-in. Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to you within 15 business days after your event, providing a unique
access code to book your stay directly with the providers. Reservations must be made at least 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Only
one package can be sold per household. Once confirmed, all reservations are final, and packages may not be transferred or resold. Certificates should be handled with
care as they are considered cash and are nonrefundable. Blackout dates apply during the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.
Sun-kissed All-inclusive Resort Stay with 5-Nights in Mexico or the Caribbean for (2)
Experience Includes
5-Night All-inclusive Resort Stay from the Mexico
Caribbean Resort Collection for (2)
All-inclusive Package for (2) includes:
Meals (excludes specialty dining)
Alcoholic Beverages (excludes top-shelf brands)
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Water Sports and Adventures
Fitness Center
Nightly Live Entertainment
Package Details
Getaway to the golden shores of paradise on an alluring all-inclusive escape to the radiant
resorts of Mexico and the Caribbean. Choose from dazzling destinations like the sun-kissed sands of Puerto Plata, the bold brilliance of Puerto Morelos, the tropical splendor of Cozumel, and more. Surrender to seaside tranquility as you explore the resort’s collection of gorgeous guest experiences tailored to your every desire. Soak in your surroundings on a snorkeling adventure atop the crystalline blue waters of the resort’s breathtaking beaches. Indulge in
irresistible cocktails and sun-soaked spirits as you relax and enjoy nightly live entertainment.
Then satisfy your culinary cravings with a wide selection of gourmet meals and a vibrant variety of refreshing drinks. Unwind on this unforgettable tropical vacation with a lavish stay in your own beautifully appointed room. Each enchanting location offers spacious and serene accommodations, a sparkling pool for sunbathers and swimmers alike, and seamless access to the finest
attractions and exhilarating activities your chosen paradise has to offer. Treat yourself to a dream getaway and experience the perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and adventure amidst the blissful beauty of Mexico and the Caribbean. Mexico Caribbean Resort Collection
Trip Winners must have a valid United States or Canadian passport and a United States or Canadian address, and they must be 21 years or older. Guests under 21 must
be accompanied in the same room by a parent, relative, or guardian who is at least 25 years old. Group bookings are not allowed, and packages cannot be purchased by
multiple individuals intending to travel as a group; each must travel on different dates. Back-to-back bookings are not permitted. Trip Winners have 12 months to activate
their booking code upon receiving their Redemption Certificate, and once activated, they have 12 months to book and travel. Trip Winners are responsible for paying local
taxes/tourist fees average of $250 at check-in. Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to you within 15 business days after your event, providing a unique
access code to book your stay directly with the providers. Reservations must be made at least 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Only
one package can be sold per household. Once confirmed, all reservations are final, and packages may not be transferred or resold. Certificates should be handled with
care as they are considered cash and are nonrefundable. Blackout dates apply during the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.
Intimate Luxury at Napa Valley Landmark for 2 nights
$850
Starting bid
Calistoga, CA,1 Bedrooms, Sleeps up to 2
Surrounded by lush gardens and centrally located in downtown Calistoga, Brannan Cottage Inn is featured on TripAdvisor's Hall of Fame, winning Certificates of Excellence for five-star reviews for six years in a row. A contemporary spin on Victorian luxury, the inn connects you to Calistoga’s birth as a resort mecca with the ultimate in convenience and relaxation of modern technology. Start the day with the best coffee in town and choice of bites at Sam’s General Store in the parlor. Then, explore town on cruiser bikes, make exquisite new wine & food discoveries, hike the rugged mountains above Calistoga, or relax at a nearby hot springs spa.
INCLUDES:
- Two nights in King Room
- Daily breakfast
- Cruiser bikes
The custom appointed King rooms are outfitted with luxury pillow-topped beds & linens, exquisite ensuite bathrooms with heated tile floors, bathrobes, rain shower heads, luxury bath & shower products, and in-room espresso machines. Two rooms feature a fireplace and a private deck.
Valid for stays Nov 1 - Mar 31. Additional dates may be available for a fee. Book within 9 months and complete travel within 12 months of event date.
MAX RETAIL VALUE: $1265
Calistoga, CA,1 Bedrooms, Sleeps up to 2
Surrounded by lush gardens and centrally located in downtown Calistoga, Brannan Cottage Inn is featured on TripAdvisor's Hall of Fame, winning Certificates of Excellence for five-star reviews for six years in a row. A contemporary spin on Victorian luxury, the inn connects you to Calistoga’s birth as a resort mecca with the ultimate in convenience and relaxation of modern technology. Start the day with the best coffee in town and choice of bites at Sam’s General Store in the parlor. Then, explore town on cruiser bikes, make exquisite new wine & food discoveries, hike the rugged mountains above Calistoga, or relax at a nearby hot springs spa.
INCLUDES:
- Two nights in King Room
- Daily breakfast
- Cruiser bikes
The custom appointed King rooms are outfitted with luxury pillow-topped beds & linens, exquisite ensuite bathrooms with heated tile floors, bathrobes, rain shower heads, luxury bath & shower products, and in-room espresso machines. Two rooms feature a fireplace and a private deck.
Valid for stays Nov 1 - Mar 31. Additional dates may be available for a fee. Book within 9 months and complete travel within 12 months of event date.
MAX RETAIL VALUE: $1265
Tranquil Bali for 5 nights at the Grand Anantara for 4!
$2,995
Starting bid
4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 5 nights
Discover the magic of Bali, including:
• A sumptuous two-bedroom apartment suite at the 4-star Anantara Vacation Club Legian Bali for four guests over
five nights
• Upscale amenities from a resort pool and spa to daily breakfasts
• Legian Beach on your doorstep, and Seminyak and Kuta a short walk away
• 24 months to travel
Experience must be booked within 12 months of purchase date.**
Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type. Your room may differ from the images shown.
Subject to availability and travel between January 9th and December 22nd
4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 5 nights
Discover the magic of Bali, including:
• A sumptuous two-bedroom apartment suite at the 4-star Anantara Vacation Club Legian Bali for four guests over
five nights
• Upscale amenities from a resort pool and spa to daily breakfasts
• Legian Beach on your doorstep, and Seminyak and Kuta a short walk away
• 24 months to travel
Experience must be booked within 12 months of purchase date.**
Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type. Your room may differ from the images shown.
Subject to availability and travel between January 9th and December 22nd
Southern California Golf Package!
$450
Starting bid
San Marcos, CA, 1 Night, 2 Golfers
Stay and play on the lake! This overnight resort package includes deluxe room accommodations and unlimited golf for two at The Links at Lakehouse!
Includes:
- One-night stay for two guests in Deluxe Accommodations (Sunday - Thursday)
- Unlimited golf (with cart) for two golfers on day of arrival and departure
- Use of driving range and practice areas
Lakehouse Resort offers luxury on the shores of sunny Lake San Marcos matched with an unparalleled guest service experience. Reminiscent of a summer lake house, Lakehouse is a north San Diego resort and a tranquil escape from life’s daily stresses. Guests enjoy championship golf, a full-service marina several restaurant options, free Wi-Fi and two sparkling pools. Step away from the everyday at Lakehouse.
The Links at Lakehouse is a mature, semi-private course nestled in the coastal foothills of north San Diego County. The Harry Rainville designed par-71 course boasts a links style experience with stunning backdrops spanning 6,400 yards. The Links at Lakehouse rewards mindful play with its spacious, angular holes. Designed to challenge players of all levels, the course provides many options for the thoughtful golfer.
Valid Sun - Thu from Oct 1 - Apr 30. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 15 months of event date.
Value: no guidance on setting the fair market value.
San Marcos, CA, 1 Night, 2 Golfers
Stay and play on the lake! This overnight resort package includes deluxe room accommodations and unlimited golf for two at The Links at Lakehouse!
Includes:
- One-night stay for two guests in Deluxe Accommodations (Sunday - Thursday)
- Unlimited golf (with cart) for two golfers on day of arrival and departure
- Use of driving range and practice areas
Lakehouse Resort offers luxury on the shores of sunny Lake San Marcos matched with an unparalleled guest service experience. Reminiscent of a summer lake house, Lakehouse is a north San Diego resort and a tranquil escape from life’s daily stresses. Guests enjoy championship golf, a full-service marina several restaurant options, free Wi-Fi and two sparkling pools. Step away from the everyday at Lakehouse.
The Links at Lakehouse is a mature, semi-private course nestled in the coastal foothills of north San Diego County. The Harry Rainville designed par-71 course boasts a links style experience with stunning backdrops spanning 6,400 yards. The Links at Lakehouse rewards mindful play with its spacious, angular holes. Designed to challenge players of all levels, the course provides many options for the thoughtful golfer.
Valid Sun - Thu from Oct 1 - Apr 30. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 15 months of event date.
Value: no guidance on setting the fair market value.
Seattle Mariners Dog Package #2
$35
Starting bid
Make your furry friend happy with this set of Mariners merchandise!
ncludes:
2 pet care cups- lightweight & portable water bottle
2 stainless steel water/food bowls
1 soft chew toy
1 leash ( 6 feet long )
1 rubber mat
1 chuckit tennis ball launcher with 4 balls
ESTIMATED VALUE: $ 80
Make your furry friend happy with this set of Mariners merchandise!
ncludes:
2 pet care cups- lightweight & portable water bottle
2 stainless steel water/food bowls
1 soft chew toy
1 leash ( 6 feet long )
1 rubber mat
1 chuckit tennis ball launcher with 4 balls
ESTIMATED VALUE: $ 80
Seattle Mariners Youth Package #1
$20
Starting bid
4 great items included in this set of Mariners merchandise!
Includes:
1 grey backpack
1 colorful youth (L) shirt
2 Seattle Mariners Funko Pops! - JP Crawford & Julio Rodriguez
ESTIMATED VALUE: $90
4 great items included in this set of Mariners merchandise!
Includes:
1 grey backpack
1 colorful youth (L) shirt
2 Seattle Mariners Funko Pops! - JP Crawford & Julio Rodriguez
ESTIMATED VALUE: $90
Seattle Mariners Youth Package #2
$15
Starting bid
4 items are include with this set of Mariners merchandise!
Includes:
1 blue backpack
1 colorful youth (L) shirt
2 Seattle Mariners Funko Pops! - JP Crawford & Julio Rodriguez
ESTIMATED VALUE: $95
4 items are include with this set of Mariners merchandise!
Includes:
1 blue backpack
1 colorful youth (L) shirt
2 Seattle Mariners Funko Pops! - JP Crawford & Julio Rodriguez
ESTIMATED VALUE: $95
Seattle Mariners Youth Package #3
$20
Starting bid
4 items included with this set of Mariners merchandise!
Includes:
1 Mariners Alumni Autographed Baseball
1 colorful youth (L) shirt
2 Seattle Mariners Funko Pops! - JP Crawford & Julio Rodriguez
ESTIMATED VALUE $90
4 items included with this set of Mariners merchandise!
Includes:
1 Mariners Alumni Autographed Baseball
1 colorful youth (L) shirt
2 Seattle Mariners Funko Pops! - JP Crawford & Julio Rodriguez
ESTIMATED VALUE $90
Seattle Mariners Figures Package #1
$30
Starting bid
5 Mariner Figures
Cal Raleigh BobbleHead
Ty France BobbleHead
Julio Rodriguez BobbleHead
2 Funko Pops! ( JP Crawford & Julio Rodriguez)
ESTIMATED VALUE $120
5 Mariner Figures
Cal Raleigh BobbleHead
Ty France BobbleHead
Julio Rodriguez BobbleHead
2 Funko Pops! ( JP Crawford & Julio Rodriguez)
ESTIMATED VALUE $120
Seattle Mariners Figures Package #2
$25
Starting bid
5 Mariner Figures
Ty France Bobblehead
Ichiro Bobblehead
Cal Raleigh BobbleHead
JP Crawford Funko Pop
ESTIMATED VALUE $95
5 Mariner Figures
Ty France Bobblehead
Ichiro Bobblehead
Cal Raleigh BobbleHead
JP Crawford Funko Pop
ESTIMATED VALUE $95
Seattle Mariners Figures Package #3
$30
Starting bid
3 MARINER FIGURES
Cal Raleigh Superman Bobblehead
Mark McGwire Bobblehead-1986 Tacoma Tigers ( Oakland A's Farm Team ) Rookie Year.
Ken Griffey Jr Replica Statue
Estimated Value:$110
3 MARINER FIGURES
Cal Raleigh Superman Bobblehead
Mark McGwire Bobblehead-1986 Tacoma Tigers ( Oakland A's Farm Team ) Rookie Year.
Ken Griffey Jr Replica Statue
Estimated Value:$110
12-Person In Home Wine Sampling-
$100
Starting bid
Valid within 90-minute drive of PRP Wine Location in Orange, CA
Bring the vineyards straight to your doorstep! You and your guests will taste wines from different parts of the world that you may not find through other outlets. This wine sampling is a great way to understand unique wines and have fun in the process. Many of our wines are produced in limited quantities and may not be available every year! We focus on bringing unique grapes and lesser-known wine regions to your sampling. With PRP, you notice these differences as your spend time with your personal Wine Consultant.
PRP Wine International has been providing In-Home Wine Samplings to clients since 1989. Our mission is to deliver a personal In-Home Wine Sampling Experience of fun, laughter, and culture to every home.
Includes:
-Premium Wine Sampling for up to 12 people
-8 bottles of wine
-90-minute session with a personal Wine Consultant
Valid within 90-minute drive of this PRP Wine Location (applies to in-person and virtual tastings) and only in the following states: IL, IN, MI, FL, NC, CA, WI, MO, AZ. Must be 21 y.o. to participate. Void where prohibited by law. At the conclusion of the wine sampling, you will have an opportunity to place an order with your Consultant for any wines you’d like to acquire since they are not found in restaurants or stores in the US, however no purchase is required
Valid within 90-minute drive of PRP Wine Location in Orange, CA
Bring the vineyards straight to your doorstep! You and your guests will taste wines from different parts of the world that you may not find through other outlets. This wine sampling is a great way to understand unique wines and have fun in the process. Many of our wines are produced in limited quantities and may not be available every year! We focus on bringing unique grapes and lesser-known wine regions to your sampling. With PRP, you notice these differences as your spend time with your personal Wine Consultant.
PRP Wine International has been providing In-Home Wine Samplings to clients since 1989. Our mission is to deliver a personal In-Home Wine Sampling Experience of fun, laughter, and culture to every home.
Includes:
-Premium Wine Sampling for up to 12 people
-8 bottles of wine
-90-minute session with a personal Wine Consultant
Valid within 90-minute drive of this PRP Wine Location (applies to in-person and virtual tastings) and only in the following states: IL, IN, MI, FL, NC, CA, WI, MO, AZ. Must be 21 y.o. to participate. Void where prohibited by law. At the conclusion of the wine sampling, you will have an opportunity to place an order with your Consultant for any wines you’d like to acquire since they are not found in restaurants or stores in the US, however no purchase is required
Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando Grande Lakes- Twosome Golf.
$300
Starting bid
2 Golfers
$35 per player cart fee
Range balls included
Twosome posted by Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando Grande Lakes
Experience a challenging and beautiful Orlando golf course with unprecedented personal attention. Be our guest at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club® Orlando, Grande Lakes and experience the thrill of an 18-hole, par-72 Greg Norman Signature Golf Course, featuring the optional Caddie Concierge Program. Set within the pristine Headwaters of the Florida Everglades and surrounded by magnificent pines, palmettos, and live oaks, this distinguished Orlando golf resort offers a luxury experience unlike any other in the area.
In designing our premier golf course in Orlando, two-time British Open Champion Greg Norman and his team put special emphasis on preserving the area's well-balanced ecosystem thriving with ponds, wetlands, live oaks and cypress heads. The result is a breathtakingly beautiful golf course in Orlando, Florida that's enhanced by rare natural elements. Wide fairways, strategically placed hazards, generous landing areas and subtly contoured greens provide a challenging but fair test of a golfer’s abilities.
EVENTS: The Golf Club offers tournament-level course conditioning and personal service found only in the best private clubs. We accommodate corporate and leisure groups as well and offer options for scoring, format of play, food and beverage and logo amenities.
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid Mon-Friday. Valid for play May 1 - October 31. Book within 12 months of event date. Book tee time no more than 14 days in advance.
Retail value: $600
2 Golfers
$35 per player cart fee
Range balls included
Twosome posted by Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando Grande Lakes
Experience a challenging and beautiful Orlando golf course with unprecedented personal attention. Be our guest at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club® Orlando, Grande Lakes and experience the thrill of an 18-hole, par-72 Greg Norman Signature Golf Course, featuring the optional Caddie Concierge Program. Set within the pristine Headwaters of the Florida Everglades and surrounded by magnificent pines, palmettos, and live oaks, this distinguished Orlando golf resort offers a luxury experience unlike any other in the area.
In designing our premier golf course in Orlando, two-time British Open Champion Greg Norman and his team put special emphasis on preserving the area's well-balanced ecosystem thriving with ponds, wetlands, live oaks and cypress heads. The result is a breathtakingly beautiful golf course in Orlando, Florida that's enhanced by rare natural elements. Wide fairways, strategically placed hazards, generous landing areas and subtly contoured greens provide a challenging but fair test of a golfer’s abilities.
EVENTS: The Golf Club offers tournament-level course conditioning and personal service found only in the best private clubs. We accommodate corporate and leisure groups as well and offer options for scoring, format of play, food and beverage and logo amenities.
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid Mon-Friday. Valid for play May 1 - October 31. Book within 12 months of event date. Book tee time no more than 14 days in advance.
Retail value: $600
Orlando & More! 7-Night Resort Stay
$1,200
Starting bid
Valid at multiple locations, 7 Nights,1 Bedroom, Sleeps up to 4
Package includes:
- 7 nights of resort accommodations.
- Accommodations available for 2 adults as well as for 2 adults and 2 children (11 and under). Paid upgrades available.
- Browse resorts and availability here: www.mywebrez.com/odenzaowrp
Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year. See link for availability. Subject to availability. Availability depends on the resort you choose. Book early for best availability. Low availability during peak seasons. Some resorts charge a mandatory resort fee due at check-in
Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year. See link for availability. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 18 months of event date.
Value: no guidance on setting the fair market value.
Valid at multiple locations, 7 Nights,1 Bedroom, Sleeps up to 4
Package includes:
- 7 nights of resort accommodations.
- Accommodations available for 2 adults as well as for 2 adults and 2 children (11 and under). Paid upgrades available.
- Browse resorts and availability here: www.mywebrez.com/odenzaowrp
Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year. See link for availability. Subject to availability. Availability depends on the resort you choose. Book early for best availability. Low availability during peak seasons. Some resorts charge a mandatory resort fee due at check-in
Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year. See link for availability. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 18 months of event date.
Value: no guidance on setting the fair market value.
Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Brunch For 2
$2,800
Starting bid
New York, NY-Valid Thanksgiving Day.
Enjoy an up close and personal view just steps away from the action. Our parade experience offers a fun mix of inside and outside elements. Enjoy a fantastic private indoor and outdoor view of the parade as it winds down 6th Avenue. Inside, guests will enjoy an unlimited, full American breakfast buffet complete with brunch cocktails as they experience the world-famous parade. Outside, guests can step out to enjoy the action up close. Enjoy assorted orange, cranberry and tomato juice, American coffee and tea, mimosa and bellinis.
INCLUDED:
- Reserved Seating In Main Dining Room for Two Guests
- Gourmet Brunch Buffet and Open Bar
- Private Indoor/Outdoor Viewing Area of Festivities
BUFFET DETAILS (Subject to change within reason):
Baskets of Freshly Made Pastries with Butter and Assorted Jams Cereal, Fresh Seasonal Fruit Platter, Scrambled Egg Whites with Grilled Tomato, Brioche French Toast with Strawberries & Vanilla Laced Marscarpone, Home Fries, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Breakfast Sausage
While millions tune into watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on television, you can enjoy an up close and personal view just steps away from the action. Our parade experience offers a fun mix of inside and outside elements. Enjoy a fantastic private indoor and outdoor view of the parade as it winds down 6th Avenue. Inside, guests will enjoy an unlimited, full American breakfast buffet complete with brunch cocktails as they experience the world-famous parade. Outside, guests can step out to enjoy the action up close. Enjoy assorted orange, cranberry and tomato juice, American coffee and tea, mimosa and bellinis.
INCLUDED:
- Reserved Seating In Main Dining Room for Two Guests
- Gourmet Brunch Buffet and Open Bar
- Private Indoor/Outdoor Viewing Area of Festivities
BUFFET DETAILS (Subject to change within reason):
Baskets of Freshly Made Pastries with Butter and Assorted Jams Cereal, Fresh Seasonal Fruit Platter, Scrambled Egg Whites with Grilled Tomato, Brioche French Toast with Strawberries & Vanilla Laced Marscarpone, Home Fries, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Breakfast Sausage
Certificate expires 12 months after event date.
Max Retail Value: Priceless
New York, NY-Valid Thanksgiving Day.
Enjoy an up close and personal view just steps away from the action. Our parade experience offers a fun mix of inside and outside elements. Enjoy a fantastic private indoor and outdoor view of the parade as it winds down 6th Avenue. Inside, guests will enjoy an unlimited, full American breakfast buffet complete with brunch cocktails as they experience the world-famous parade. Outside, guests can step out to enjoy the action up close. Enjoy assorted orange, cranberry and tomato juice, American coffee and tea, mimosa and bellinis.
INCLUDED:
- Reserved Seating In Main Dining Room for Two Guests
- Gourmet Brunch Buffet and Open Bar
- Private Indoor/Outdoor Viewing Area of Festivities
BUFFET DETAILS (Subject to change within reason):
Baskets of Freshly Made Pastries with Butter and Assorted Jams Cereal, Fresh Seasonal Fruit Platter, Scrambled Egg Whites with Grilled Tomato, Brioche French Toast with Strawberries & Vanilla Laced Marscarpone, Home Fries, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Breakfast Sausage
While millions tune into watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on television, you can enjoy an up close and personal view just steps away from the action. Our parade experience offers a fun mix of inside and outside elements. Enjoy a fantastic private indoor and outdoor view of the parade as it winds down 6th Avenue. Inside, guests will enjoy an unlimited, full American breakfast buffet complete with brunch cocktails as they experience the world-famous parade. Outside, guests can step out to enjoy the action up close. Enjoy assorted orange, cranberry and tomato juice, American coffee and tea, mimosa and bellinis.
INCLUDED:
- Reserved Seating In Main Dining Room for Two Guests
- Gourmet Brunch Buffet and Open Bar
- Private Indoor/Outdoor Viewing Area of Festivities
BUFFET DETAILS (Subject to change within reason):
Baskets of Freshly Made Pastries with Butter and Assorted Jams Cereal, Fresh Seasonal Fruit Platter, Scrambled Egg Whites with Grilled Tomato, Brioche French Toast with Strawberries & Vanilla Laced Marscarpone, Home Fries, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Breakfast Sausage
Certificate expires 12 months after event date.
Max Retail Value: Priceless
Three Nights on a Private Island in FL! DON'T SKIP THIS!!!
$2,200
Starting bid
Black's Island, FL 2 Bedrooms, Sleeps up to 6
Black’s Island is an intimate private island resort in Florida’s St. Joseph Bay. It has fully-equipped private bungalows, a grand 4-story Clubhouse for socializing, a sparkling pool overlooking spectacular bay sunsets, and over 7 acres of tropical paradise. White sand beaches, quiet hideaway spots under swaying palms, an abundance of watersports, and sea life to explore are among the many things guests will enjoy. Black’s Island is a thoughtfully designed venue that perfectly blends recreation and relaxation ideal for unforgettable Florida vacations, private island getaways, destination weddings, unique corporate retreats, class reunions and other gatherings.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in private bungalow (2 king rooms + loft)
- Private oceanfront balcony
- Ferry transport to/from Port St. Joe
Black’s Island features ten private vacation homes situated along a meandering cedar boardwalk. Each exceptional residence features a fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious living and dining rooms, plush king sized beds, immaculate ensuite bathrooms, and secluded balconies offering stunning views of our idyllic beaches, lush tropical plants, and abundant wildlife. The loft includes either one queen or two twin bunk beds suited for children.
Valid Apr 1 - Aug 15 and Sep 25 - Dec 31. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 15 months of event date.
MAX REATIL VALUE: $3200
Black's Island, FL 2 Bedrooms, Sleeps up to 6
Black’s Island is an intimate private island resort in Florida’s St. Joseph Bay. It has fully-equipped private bungalows, a grand 4-story Clubhouse for socializing, a sparkling pool overlooking spectacular bay sunsets, and over 7 acres of tropical paradise. White sand beaches, quiet hideaway spots under swaying palms, an abundance of watersports, and sea life to explore are among the many things guests will enjoy. Black’s Island is a thoughtfully designed venue that perfectly blends recreation and relaxation ideal for unforgettable Florida vacations, private island getaways, destination weddings, unique corporate retreats, class reunions and other gatherings.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in private bungalow (2 king rooms + loft)
- Private oceanfront balcony
- Ferry transport to/from Port St. Joe
Black’s Island features ten private vacation homes situated along a meandering cedar boardwalk. Each exceptional residence features a fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious living and dining rooms, plush king sized beds, immaculate ensuite bathrooms, and secluded balconies offering stunning views of our idyllic beaches, lush tropical plants, and abundant wildlife. The loft includes either one queen or two twin bunk beds suited for children.
Valid Apr 1 - Aug 15 and Sep 25 - Dec 31. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 15 months of event date.
MAX REATIL VALUE: $3200
Keith Urban Concert with a 2-night Stay in Las Vegas for (2)
$2,395
Starting bid
Grab your cowboy boots and croon
along to country music legend Keith
Urban with these exclusive tickets to
his 10-date limited engagement in
Las Vegas. Enjoy 100’s Section
seating as Urban debuts new music
from his upcoming album at his
newest residency show, HIGH in
Vegas, at BleauLive Theater inside
Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Step into
a state-of-the-art theater inside Las
Vegas’s newest resort and find
yourself up close and personal with
the Grammy-winning artist as he performs his biggest hits and shares stories from his
remarkable career. With his incredible guitar, soulful style, and infectious charisma, Keith Urban
will captivate you from the first note to the last.
Then fall in love with an alluring 2-night stay in the opulent Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.
Step into the lavish lobby and be transported to a world of Parisian elegance and romance.
Admire the breathtaking architecture recreating the iconic landmarks of Paris, from the Eiffel
Tower to the Arc de Triomphe. From world-class dining and shopping to thrilling casino games
and exhilarating shows, Paris Las Vegas offers guests an unbeatable location and unparalleled
luxury as you see one of country music's biggest stars in the entertainment capital of the world.
Experience Includes:
● 100's Section seating to see Keith Urban at Bleau Live Theater in Fontainebleau Las
Vegas on February 21st, 2025, for (2)
● 2-night stay at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino from February 20, 2025 to February
22, 2025, for (2)
Terms of Use:
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please
allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be
booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations
must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of
notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or
resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and
nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day
Value: Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience
packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered
Priceless.
Grab your cowboy boots and croon
along to country music legend Keith
Urban with these exclusive tickets to
his 10-date limited engagement in
Las Vegas. Enjoy 100’s Section
seating as Urban debuts new music
from his upcoming album at his
newest residency show, HIGH in
Vegas, at BleauLive Theater inside
Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Step into
a state-of-the-art theater inside Las
Vegas’s newest resort and find
yourself up close and personal with
the Grammy-winning artist as he performs his biggest hits and shares stories from his
remarkable career. With his incredible guitar, soulful style, and infectious charisma, Keith Urban
will captivate you from the first note to the last.
Then fall in love with an alluring 2-night stay in the opulent Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.
Step into the lavish lobby and be transported to a world of Parisian elegance and romance.
Admire the breathtaking architecture recreating the iconic landmarks of Paris, from the Eiffel
Tower to the Arc de Triomphe. From world-class dining and shopping to thrilling casino games
and exhilarating shows, Paris Las Vegas offers guests an unbeatable location and unparalleled
luxury as you see one of country music's biggest stars in the entertainment capital of the world.
Experience Includes:
● 100's Section seating to see Keith Urban at Bleau Live Theater in Fontainebleau Las
Vegas on February 21st, 2025, for (2)
● 2-night stay at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino from February 20, 2025 to February
22, 2025, for (2)
Terms of Use:
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please
allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be
booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations
must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of
notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or
resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and
nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day
Value: Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience
packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered
Priceless.
Night at the New York Opera- an unforgettable experience
$2,150
Starting bid
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Seating with a 2 Night Stay and Dinner for (2)
The Metropolitan Opera is a vibrant home for the most creative and talented singers,
conductors, composers, musicians, stage directors, designers, visual artists, choreographers,
and dancers from around the world. An evening at the Met is a transformative experience.
Since the summer of 2006, Peter Gelb has been the Met’s general manager—the 16th in
company history. Under his leadership, the Met has elevated its theatrical standards by
significantly increasing the number of new productions, staged by the most imaginative
directors working in theater and opera, and has launched a series of initiatives to broaden its
reach internationally.
Each season, the Met stages more than 200 opera performances in New York. More than
800,000 people attend the performances in the opera house during the season.
Experience Includes
Orchestra Seating for an Opera of your choice at the
Metropolitan Opera House in New York for (2)
2 Night Stay at Sheraton NY Time Square, NY Hilton
Midtown or equivalent for (2)
Dinner at your choice; Strip House, Dos Caminos, or
Atlantic Grill for (2)
Package Redemption
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.
Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be
completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with
care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Tickets
Tickets will either be available for pick up at the event or will be mailed to the winning bidder, a minimum of a week before the event.
VALUE: Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Seating with a 2 Night Stay and Dinner for (2)
The Metropolitan Opera is a vibrant home for the most creative and talented singers,
conductors, composers, musicians, stage directors, designers, visual artists, choreographers,
and dancers from around the world. An evening at the Met is a transformative experience.
Since the summer of 2006, Peter Gelb has been the Met’s general manager—the 16th in
company history. Under his leadership, the Met has elevated its theatrical standards by
significantly increasing the number of new productions, staged by the most imaginative
directors working in theater and opera, and has launched a series of initiatives to broaden its
reach internationally.
Each season, the Met stages more than 200 opera performances in New York. More than
800,000 people attend the performances in the opera house during the season.
Experience Includes
Orchestra Seating for an Opera of your choice at the
Metropolitan Opera House in New York for (2)
2 Night Stay at Sheraton NY Time Square, NY Hilton
Midtown or equivalent for (2)
Dinner at your choice; Strip House, Dos Caminos, or
Atlantic Grill for (2)
Package Redemption
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.
Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be
completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with
care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Tickets
Tickets will either be available for pick up at the event or will be mailed to the winning bidder, a minimum of a week before the event.
VALUE: Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless
Vermont River Float & Micro Tour Tastings + 2-Night stay
$2,100
Starting bid
2-Night Stay at Field Guide Lodge for (2)
Ski, bike, hike, shop, or just enjoy the beautiful Green Mountain scenery while staying at this Stowe, Vermont hotel. Field Guide Lodge is an unexpected and delightful starting point for exploring Stowe in any season. Centrally located in the heart of downtown Stowe and a short drive from Mount Mansfield.
Tour local craft breweries in the Stowe region of Vermont. With door-to-door transportation, you will have an unforgettable beer journey with no worries. You will visit a number of breweries and sample at least 15 different craft beers along with excellent guidance from our tour guide. Enjoy a self-guided river float. This gentle and slow-moving river is perfect for beginner paddlers. As you float slowly through Vermont farmland you'll be awed by the views of Camel's Hump Mountain. You may see otters, deer or even an occasional moose as they come to drink from the river. Paddle a solo kayak, tandem kayak, canoe or standup paddleboard. The package is intended for use from June through September. We can sometimes provide alternate tours if a request is outside of the season and accommodations are available to us.
Experience Includes:
● Field Guide Lodge 2 Night Queen or King Bed Stay at for (2)
● Self-Guided Vermont River Float for (2)
● Taste Local Craft Beers on the Vermont Micro Tour for (2)
Terms of Use:
Vermont River Adventure
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. River activity available Memorial Day to Labor Day only.
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless.
2-Night Stay at Field Guide Lodge for (2)
Ski, bike, hike, shop, or just enjoy the beautiful Green Mountain scenery while staying at this Stowe, Vermont hotel. Field Guide Lodge is an unexpected and delightful starting point for exploring Stowe in any season. Centrally located in the heart of downtown Stowe and a short drive from Mount Mansfield.
Tour local craft breweries in the Stowe region of Vermont. With door-to-door transportation, you will have an unforgettable beer journey with no worries. You will visit a number of breweries and sample at least 15 different craft beers along with excellent guidance from our tour guide. Enjoy a self-guided river float. This gentle and slow-moving river is perfect for beginner paddlers. As you float slowly through Vermont farmland you'll be awed by the views of Camel's Hump Mountain. You may see otters, deer or even an occasional moose as they come to drink from the river. Paddle a solo kayak, tandem kayak, canoe or standup paddleboard. The package is intended for use from June through September. We can sometimes provide alternate tours if a request is outside of the season and accommodations are available to us.
Experience Includes:
● Field Guide Lodge 2 Night Queen or King Bed Stay at for (2)
● Self-Guided Vermont River Float for (2)
● Taste Local Craft Beers on the Vermont Micro Tour for (2)
Terms of Use:
Vermont River Adventure
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. River activity available Memorial Day to Labor Day only.
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless.
San Diego Sunshine- Yes escape the gloomy seattle weather!
$2,155
Starting bid
Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa Package with 2 Night stay and Spa Treatments for (2)
Experience Includes
Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa & Marina in San
Diego 2 Night Stay for (2)
Hyatt $250 Gift Card towards Spa Treatments
Package Details
Surrounded by the sparkling waters of Mission Bay in San Diego rests a luxurious sanctuary,
the epitome of California chic, the Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa & Marina. The offerings are
incredible and go above and beyond expectation, including remarkable ocean views,
waterfront dining, poolside lounging and an eco-friendly spa. Come visit the resort that has it
all.
Also included in this fabulous package are two wonderfully amazing spa treatments – a Blue
Marble Manicure and a 60 Minute Aromatherapy Massage. Named for the famed “Blue
Marble” image of earth taken during the Apollo 17 mission, this Hyatt Spa is famous for its
eco-conscious treatments and was named one of the “Top Ten Spas Around The World” by
Organic Spa magazine. You'll leave glowing with extra fruitful and positive energy.
Package Redemption
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.
Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be
completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with
care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day
Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa Package with 2 Night stay and Spa Treatments for (2)
Experience Includes
Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa & Marina in San
Diego 2 Night Stay for (2)
Hyatt $250 Gift Card towards Spa Treatments
Package Details
Surrounded by the sparkling waters of Mission Bay in San Diego rests a luxurious sanctuary,
the epitome of California chic, the Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa & Marina. The offerings are
incredible and go above and beyond expectation, including remarkable ocean views,
waterfront dining, poolside lounging and an eco-friendly spa. Come visit the resort that has it
all.
Also included in this fabulous package are two wonderfully amazing spa treatments – a Blue
Marble Manicure and a 60 Minute Aromatherapy Massage. Named for the famed “Blue
Marble” image of earth taken during the Apollo 17 mission, this Hyatt Spa is famous for its
eco-conscious treatments and was named one of the “Top Ten Spas Around The World” by
Organic Spa magazine. You'll leave glowing with extra fruitful and positive energy.
Package Redemption
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate.
Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be
completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with
care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa 2-Night, AZ+ GOLF!
$2,635
Starting bid
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa 2-Night Stay with
Championship Golf for (2) Set amidst towering palm trees
and surrounded by the beautiful McDowell Mountains rests a diamond in the rough desert, the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch. This deluxe accommodation encompasses a soft Southwestern
feel with modern décor. Take in the breathtaking views of the surrounding areas from the comfort of your spacious
guestroom that features a luxuriously appointed bathroom with a custom stone vanity, plush robes, and Portico Spa
products. By far however, the biggest draw to the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort would have to be the
Gainey Ranch Golf Club, one of the top rated golf courses in the country. Enjoy golfing at one of
the “Top 100 resort golf courses in the world”!
Experience Includes:
● Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa 2 Night Stay at for (2)
● $400 Golf Gift Certificate.
Terms of Use:
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please
allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be
booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations
must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of
notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or
resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and
nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience
packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered
Priceless.
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa 2-Night Stay with
Championship Golf for (2) Set amidst towering palm trees
and surrounded by the beautiful McDowell Mountains rests a diamond in the rough desert, the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch. This deluxe accommodation encompasses a soft Southwestern
feel with modern décor. Take in the breathtaking views of the surrounding areas from the comfort of your spacious
guestroom that features a luxuriously appointed bathroom with a custom stone vanity, plush robes, and Portico Spa
products. By far however, the biggest draw to the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort would have to be the
Gainey Ranch Golf Club, one of the top rated golf courses in the country. Enjoy golfing at one of
the “Top 100 resort golf courses in the world”!
Experience Includes:
● Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa 2 Night Stay at for (2)
● $400 Golf Gift Certificate.
Terms of Use:
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please
allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be
booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations
must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of
notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or
resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and
nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience
packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered
Priceless.
Disney World Resort Family Adventure 4 Night, for 4!!!
$3,835
Starting bid
Disney World Resort Family Adventure 4 Night, 1-Room Hotel
Stay for (4) Take your family on an adventure to
Disney World they will remember for
years to come. Welcome to the
happiest place on earth! Reconnect
with your childhood, the innocence, the
fun, the carefree feeling: this trip
incorporates fun for the whole family.
With a high concentration of activities,
there is always something to see and
do, including exploring the diverse
areas of activities – Disney’s Typhoon
Lagoon Waterpark, Disney’s Animal
Kingdom Theme Park, Epcot, Magic Kingdom Park, and so much more. Enjoy a park gift
certificate redeemable for admission, food, rides, souvenirs…whatever you wish! That’s enough
for four two-day Magic Your Way base tickets with Park Hopper option tickets and lunch at the
park for the whole family. What are you waiting for?!
Experience Includes:
● 4 Night One Room Hotel Stay at One of the Following Participating Properties for (4)
○ Hyatt Place Orlando Convention Center
○ Hyatt Place Orlando Lake Mary
○ Hyatt Place Orlando Universal
● $1,000 Disney World Park Gift Certificate
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please
allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be
booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations
must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of
notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or
resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and
nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience
packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered
Priceless.
Disney World Resort Family Adventure 4 Night, 1-Room Hotel
Stay for (4) Take your family on an adventure to
Disney World they will remember for
years to come. Welcome to the
happiest place on earth! Reconnect
with your childhood, the innocence, the
fun, the carefree feeling: this trip
incorporates fun for the whole family.
With a high concentration of activities,
there is always something to see and
do, including exploring the diverse
areas of activities – Disney’s Typhoon
Lagoon Waterpark, Disney’s Animal
Kingdom Theme Park, Epcot, Magic Kingdom Park, and so much more. Enjoy a park gift
certificate redeemable for admission, food, rides, souvenirs…whatever you wish! That’s enough
for four two-day Magic Your Way base tickets with Park Hopper option tickets and lunch at the
park for the whole family. What are you waiting for?!
Experience Includes:
● 4 Night One Room Hotel Stay at One of the Following Participating Properties for (4)
○ Hyatt Place Orlando Convention Center
○ Hyatt Place Orlando Lake Mary
○ Hyatt Place Orlando Universal
● $1,000 Disney World Park Gift Certificate
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please
allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be
booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations
must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of
notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or
resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and
nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience
packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered
Priceless.
New Orleans Experience- Simply Unforgettable!
$2,515
Starting bid
New Orleans Experience with a 3-night Stay, Dinner, and a VIP Live Jazz Show for (2)
Think Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, John Coltrane. Located in the heart of New Orleans’ French Quarter, Preservation Hall is known the world over as the beacon of Traditional New Orleans Jazz and home to the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, who have been on the road since 1963, nurturing and perpetuating the art form that is Jazz. You have VIP seats to see them live.
August Restaurant is located in a historic 19th century French-Creole building in New Orleans’ Central Business District. The interior is rich with original architectural details, gleaming hardwood floors, soaring columns, mahogany paneling and antique mirrors.
Experience Includes:
● 3 Night Stay in a Standard Room at a Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott or similar for (2)
● VIP Seating at Preservation Hall for (2)
● Dinner at August, a historic 19th-century French-Creole building in New Orleans, for (2)
● Hyatt Place Fort Lauderdale/Plantation
Package Redemption
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
New Orleans
Additional Blackout Dates: Mardi Gras and Jazz Festival Weeks.
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless
New Orleans Experience with a 3-night Stay, Dinner, and a VIP Live Jazz Show for (2)
Think Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, John Coltrane. Located in the heart of New Orleans’ French Quarter, Preservation Hall is known the world over as the beacon of Traditional New Orleans Jazz and home to the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, who have been on the road since 1963, nurturing and perpetuating the art form that is Jazz. You have VIP seats to see them live.
August Restaurant is located in a historic 19th century French-Creole building in New Orleans’ Central Business District. The interior is rich with original architectural details, gleaming hardwood floors, soaring columns, mahogany paneling and antique mirrors.
Experience Includes:
● 3 Night Stay in a Standard Room at a Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott or similar for (2)
● VIP Seating at Preservation Hall for (2)
● Dinner at August, a historic 19th-century French-Creole building in New Orleans, for (2)
● Hyatt Place Fort Lauderdale/Plantation
Package Redemption
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
New Orleans
Additional Blackout Dates: Mardi Gras and Jazz Festival Weeks.
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino 3-Night Stay with Lift Ticket
$3,200
Starting bid
Thrill at the endless entertainment
options of the award-winning Grand
Sierra Resort and Casino, home to
Reno’s largest gaming floor and
most exhilarating nightlife. Enjoy the
on-site bowling alley, arcade, movie
theater, and virtual reality experience
before satisfying your cravings with
fine dining from steak to sushi and
everything in between. Indulge in a
little retail therapy with lush fashion
boutiques, alluring jewelry stores,
and glittering gift shops. Or for
breathtaking views of the Sierra
Nevada mountains and Reno city skyline, escape to the expansive driving range, mini-golf course, beach volleyball courts, and
outdoor pool and cabanas.
Or leave the high stakes behind for a day and hit the high slopes of Diamond Peak Ski Resort
and Lodge, nestled in the picturesque mountains of nearby Lake Tahoe. With over 655 acres of
skiable terrain, the resort offers gorgeously powdered trails for beginner, intermediate, and
advanced skiers of all ages. The well-maintained slopes and modern ski lifts ensure a
seamless, exciting skiing and snowboarding adventure through the resort’s Incline Village and
Crystal Bay. Diamond Peak boasts stunning Tahoe Basin views, delicious mountaintop and
lodge dining options, and an unforgettable winter wonderland.
Experience Includes:
● Grand Sierra Resort and Casino 3 Night Stay for (2)
● Your Choice of One of The Options Below:
● One Day Ski Lift Tickets at the Diamond Peak Resort for (2) and a $150 Budget Rental
Certificate
● $500 Grand Sierra Gift Card for Spa or Dining
Terms of Use:
Package Redemption
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please
allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be
booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations
must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of
notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or
resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and
nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day
Please Note:
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience
packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered
Priceless
Thrill at the endless entertainment
options of the award-winning Grand
Sierra Resort and Casino, home to
Reno’s largest gaming floor and
most exhilarating nightlife. Enjoy the
on-site bowling alley, arcade, movie
theater, and virtual reality experience
before satisfying your cravings with
fine dining from steak to sushi and
everything in between. Indulge in a
little retail therapy with lush fashion
boutiques, alluring jewelry stores,
and glittering gift shops. Or for
breathtaking views of the Sierra
Nevada mountains and Reno city skyline, escape to the expansive driving range, mini-golf course, beach volleyball courts, and
outdoor pool and cabanas.
Or leave the high stakes behind for a day and hit the high slopes of Diamond Peak Ski Resort
and Lodge, nestled in the picturesque mountains of nearby Lake Tahoe. With over 655 acres of
skiable terrain, the resort offers gorgeously powdered trails for beginner, intermediate, and
advanced skiers of all ages. The well-maintained slopes and modern ski lifts ensure a
seamless, exciting skiing and snowboarding adventure through the resort’s Incline Village and
Crystal Bay. Diamond Peak boasts stunning Tahoe Basin views, delicious mountaintop and
lodge dining options, and an unforgettable winter wonderland.
Experience Includes:
● Grand Sierra Resort and Casino 3 Night Stay for (2)
● Your Choice of One of The Options Below:
● One Day Ski Lift Tickets at the Diamond Peak Resort for (2) and a $150 Budget Rental
Certificate
● $500 Grand Sierra Gift Card for Spa or Dining
Terms of Use:
Package Redemption
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please
allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be
booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations
must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of
notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or
resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and
nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day
Please Note:
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience
packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered
Priceless
Nascar Driving Experience- Vroom Vroom!!
$2,395
Starting bid
NASCAR Driving Experience with a 2 Night Hotel Stay for (2)
Drivers, Start Your Engines!
Experience Includes:
Driving Experience with in class training and 6-10 laps for (2)
2 Night Double Occupancy Stay at Participating Hyatt Place Hotels for (2)
Our NASCAR Driving Experience allows both drivers the full experience of an in-class
training session along with the opportunity to drive alone a Sprint Cup Car. This is your
opportunity to get behind the wheel and live out your grandest NASCAR dreams!
Choose from one of our racing tracks listed below:
● Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA (50 miles from Los Angeles)
● Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, IL (40 miles from Chicago)
● Homestead Miami Speedway in Homestead FL (40 miles from Miami)
● Kentucky Motor Speedway in Sparta, KY (45 miles from Louisville)
● Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI (70 miles from Detroit)
● The Milwaukee Mile in Milwaukee WI
● New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH (75 miles from Boston, MA)
● Phoenix International Raceway Avondale, AZ (20 miles from Phoenix)
● Richmond International Raceway in Richmond VA
Package Redemption
Your package redemption voucher will be emailed to you. Please allow 15 days for your
redemption voucher to be delivered from the time payment is received. You will need
your redemption voucher number when contacting our concierge department for
booking your travel. Travel needs to be booked within one year and traveled within two
years. As well, travel must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and
reservations are subject to availability. All certificates should be handled with care as
they are the same as cash and non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold. Blackout
dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's
NASCAR Driving Experience
To participate in the driving programs students must be at least 18 years old. Race cars don’t
have doors ALL Drivers must have the ability to climb through a 15” high by 28” wide window
that sits 35” from the ground. Drivers must be at least 5′ tall. Maximum height is 6′ 4″ . Waist and
chest can be no bigger than 52″.
NASCAR Driving Experience with a 2 Night Hotel Stay for (2)
Drivers, Start Your Engines!
Experience Includes:
Driving Experience with in class training and 6-10 laps for (2)
2 Night Double Occupancy Stay at Participating Hyatt Place Hotels for (2)
Our NASCAR Driving Experience allows both drivers the full experience of an in-class
training session along with the opportunity to drive alone a Sprint Cup Car. This is your
opportunity to get behind the wheel and live out your grandest NASCAR dreams!
Choose from one of our racing tracks listed below:
● Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA (50 miles from Los Angeles)
● Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, IL (40 miles from Chicago)
● Homestead Miami Speedway in Homestead FL (40 miles from Miami)
● Kentucky Motor Speedway in Sparta, KY (45 miles from Louisville)
● Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI (70 miles from Detroit)
● The Milwaukee Mile in Milwaukee WI
● New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH (75 miles from Boston, MA)
● Phoenix International Raceway Avondale, AZ (20 miles from Phoenix)
● Richmond International Raceway in Richmond VA
Package Redemption
Your package redemption voucher will be emailed to you. Please allow 15 days for your
redemption voucher to be delivered from the time payment is received. You will need
your redemption voucher number when contacting our concierge department for
booking your travel. Travel needs to be booked within one year and traveled within two
years. As well, travel must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and
reservations are subject to availability. All certificates should be handled with care as
they are the same as cash and non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold. Blackout
dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's
NASCAR Driving Experience
To participate in the driving programs students must be at least 18 years old. Race cars don’t
have doors ALL Drivers must have the ability to climb through a 15” high by 28” wide window
that sits 35” from the ground. Drivers must be at least 5′ tall. Maximum height is 6′ 4″ . Waist and
chest can be no bigger than 52″.
Chicago Classic Wrigley Field Rooftop Experience for 2 night
$2,755
Starting bid
Chicago Classic Wrigley Field Rooftop Experience with a
2 -Night Stay for (2)
There’s watching a baseball game, and
then there’s watching a baseball game
from Chicago’s Wrigley Field Rooftop.
This package includes two seats to
watch a regular season Chicago Cubs
game from the massive rooftop just off
center field.
On top of that, enjoy the amazing
atmosphere of the private box featuring
shorter lines for food, beverages and
washrooms. Sky-box-style seating with
bar-height chairs offers plenty of room to
stretch back and enjoy the game without
the crowds of people around you. Food and beverages are included with this package and consist of anything from the classic ballpark hot dog to bottled water, beer, and wine. Baseball
fan or not, this is truly a fantastic experience.
NOTE: Valid for the Chicago Cubs regular season games, subject to availability. Excludes
Opening Day and may exclude other premium series.
Experience Includes:
● Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park 2 Night Stay for (2)
● Daily Breakfast for (2)
● Tickets to the Wrigley Field Rooftop Bleachers with All-Inclusive Food & Beverages for
(2)
Terms of Use:
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please
allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be
booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations
must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of
notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or
resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and
nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Tickets
Tickets will either be available for pick up at the event or will be mailed to the winning bidder, a
minimum of a week before the event.
Please Note:
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience
packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless
Chicago Classic Wrigley Field Rooftop Experience with a
2 -Night Stay for (2)
There’s watching a baseball game, and
then there’s watching a baseball game
from Chicago’s Wrigley Field Rooftop.
This package includes two seats to
watch a regular season Chicago Cubs
game from the massive rooftop just off
center field.
On top of that, enjoy the amazing
atmosphere of the private box featuring
shorter lines for food, beverages and
washrooms. Sky-box-style seating with
bar-height chairs offers plenty of room to
stretch back and enjoy the game without
the crowds of people around you. Food and beverages are included with this package and consist of anything from the classic ballpark hot dog to bottled water, beer, and wine. Baseball
fan or not, this is truly a fantastic experience.
NOTE: Valid for the Chicago Cubs regular season games, subject to availability. Excludes
Opening Day and may exclude other premium series.
Experience Includes:
● Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park 2 Night Stay for (2)
● Daily Breakfast for (2)
● Tickets to the Wrigley Field Rooftop Bleachers with All-Inclusive Food & Beverages for
(2)
Terms of Use:
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please
allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be
booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations
must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of
notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or
resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and
nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Tickets
Tickets will either be available for pick up at the event or will be mailed to the winning bidder, a
minimum of a week before the event.
Please Note:
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience
packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless
California Soar & Sip- Unforgettable!
$2,700
Starting bid
Soar and sip your way through California Wine Country on a unique wine experience, including:
• A breathtaking hot air balloon tour above Sonoma, with Champagne toast and round-trip transportation
• A Napa wine train tour, cruising through Downtown, St. Helena, and sweeping vineyards complete with a
3-course lunch or dinner
• Valid within 24 months of purchase date
• Blackout dates include July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
Please inquire for details.
• Guests must be 21+ years of age to participate in the wine train tour with lunch or dinner.
• Please note, only dinner is available when booking the hot air balloon ride and wine train tour in the same day. Please book the hot air balloon ride and wine train tour on different days if you wish to have lunch.
• Complimentary round-trip transportation has a limited pick-up/drop-off radius.
Please inquire for details upon redemption.
Soar and sip your way through California Wine Country on a unique wine experience, including:
• A breathtaking hot air balloon tour above Sonoma, with Champagne toast and round-trip transportation
• A Napa wine train tour, cruising through Downtown, St. Helena, and sweeping vineyards complete with a
3-course lunch or dinner
• Valid within 24 months of purchase date
• Blackout dates include July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
Please inquire for details.
• Guests must be 21+ years of age to participate in the wine train tour with lunch or dinner.
• Please note, only dinner is available when booking the hot air balloon ride and wine train tour in the same day. Please book the hot air balloon ride and wine train tour on different days if you wish to have lunch.
• Complimentary round-trip transportation has a limited pick-up/drop-off radius.
Please inquire for details upon redemption.
Classic Manhattan- need we say more!
$1,120
Starting bid
2 GUESTS
Let the magic of Manhattan enchant you on an unforgettable evening for two including:
• A private chauffeured tour for two in a vintage 1920s car to start your spellbinding New York soiree
• A luxury dinner cruise along the Hudson River featuring a decadent six-course menu setting sail from Pier 36
• Valid for redemption through 2025
Vintage car tours begin at 5:30 pm. Dinner cruise concludes at 10 pm.
Valid for redemption through 2025 only.
2 GUESTS
Let the magic of Manhattan enchant you on an unforgettable evening for two including:
• A private chauffeured tour for two in a vintage 1920s car to start your spellbinding New York soiree
• A luxury dinner cruise along the Hudson River featuring a decadent six-course menu setting sail from Pier 36
• Valid for redemption through 2025
Vintage car tours begin at 5:30 pm. Dinner cruise concludes at 10 pm.
Valid for redemption through 2025 only.
Cabin Getaway to Big Bear Lake! OMG Yes!
$1,200
Starting bid
3 Nights, 3 Bedrooms, Sleeps up to 6
Welcome to Big Bear Cool Cabins, winner of the Best Big Bear Vacation Rental Company for the last five years! Nestled in the heart of Big Bear Lake and just a few hours from LA, this year-round resort offers a pristine lake for boating and fishing, as well as Southern California's finest slopes. Big Bear Lake promises the ultimate family getaway.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in a 3br/2ba cabin. Paid upgrades to larger cabins, cabins with hot tubs, and pet friendly cabins available.
- Taxes and fees
Cabin placement will depend on availability and will be at Big Bear Cool Cabins' discretion. Cabin will include three bedrooms, two baths, living room, fireplace, and full kitchen with stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, blender, toaster, coffee maker, dishes, pots/pans, spice rack, and more. WiFi and barbecue included. Short drive to the lake, slopes, National Forest hiking trails, and the Village shops and restaurants.
Additional Details
This item is available to be sold multiple times. Ideal for live auctions with higher bids!
LOCATION
Big Bear Lake, CA
ACTIVITIES IN BIG BEAR LAKE
-Scenic Sky Chair
- Big Bear Alpine Zoo
- Ziplining
- Hiking & Biking
- Water sports
- Golf & Tennis
- Horseback Riding
- Sailing
- Fishing
- Snow Sports
Valid Mar 1 - Nov 30. Subject to availability. Not valid over holiday weeks. Select winter dates may be available. Photos are representative though may not reflect your exact cabin. Paid upgrades and extensions available. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 15 months of event date.
3 Nights, 3 Bedrooms, Sleeps up to 6
Welcome to Big Bear Cool Cabins, winner of the Best Big Bear Vacation Rental Company for the last five years! Nestled in the heart of Big Bear Lake and just a few hours from LA, this year-round resort offers a pristine lake for boating and fishing, as well as Southern California's finest slopes. Big Bear Lake promises the ultimate family getaway.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in a 3br/2ba cabin. Paid upgrades to larger cabins, cabins with hot tubs, and pet friendly cabins available.
- Taxes and fees
Cabin placement will depend on availability and will be at Big Bear Cool Cabins' discretion. Cabin will include three bedrooms, two baths, living room, fireplace, and full kitchen with stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, blender, toaster, coffee maker, dishes, pots/pans, spice rack, and more. WiFi and barbecue included. Short drive to the lake, slopes, National Forest hiking trails, and the Village shops and restaurants.
Additional Details
This item is available to be sold multiple times. Ideal for live auctions with higher bids!
LOCATION
Big Bear Lake, CA
ACTIVITIES IN BIG BEAR LAKE
-Scenic Sky Chair
- Big Bear Alpine Zoo
- Ziplining
- Hiking & Biking
- Water sports
- Golf & Tennis
- Horseback Riding
- Sailing
- Fishing
- Snow Sports
Valid Mar 1 - Nov 30. Subject to availability. Not valid over holiday weeks. Select winter dates may be available. Photos are representative though may not reflect your exact cabin. Paid upgrades and extensions available. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 15 months of event date.
Montana Fly Fishing- Bucket list anyone?!
$1,250
Starting bid
2 GUESTS
Cast your line in The Last Best Place on a unique full-day fishing adventure for tow, including:
• A full-day guided fishing excursion for two in Montana
• Your choice from five unmissable Montana lakes or rivers or an ice fishing excursion
• All equipment provided and an expert guide
• Valid within 24 months of purchase date
Blackout dates include July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and NYE.
2 GUESTS
Cast your line in The Last Best Place on a unique full-day fishing adventure for tow, including:
• A full-day guided fishing excursion for two in Montana
• Your choice from five unmissable Montana lakes or rivers or an ice fishing excursion
• All equipment provided and an expert guide
• Valid within 24 months of purchase date
Blackout dates include July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and NYE.
Las Vegas Lights- and much more - kids welcome!
$1,240
Starting bid
Hit the jackpot in Las Vegas with an unmissable getaway, for 2 adults and up to 2 children for 5 nights in a luxurious, spacious suite. Package includes:
• A golden getaway to your choice of a luxe hotel stay from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands for
2 adults and up to 2 children over 5 nights*
• Access to resort amenities and a luxurious, spacious suite**
• A sought-after location by the Las Vegas Strip, and the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar's Palace, and Madame Tussauds minutes away
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 12 months to travel
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.***
* Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
* Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
* Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
* This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold. Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption.
Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
Hit the jackpot in Las Vegas with an unmissable getaway, for 2 adults and up to 2 children for 5 nights in a luxurious, spacious suite. Package includes:
• A golden getaway to your choice of a luxe hotel stay from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands for
2 adults and up to 2 children over 5 nights*
• Access to resort amenities and a luxurious, spacious suite**
• A sought-after location by the Las Vegas Strip, and the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar's Palace, and Madame Tussauds minutes away
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 12 months to travel
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.***
* Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
* Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
* Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
* This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold. Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption.
Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
7 Nights in Las Vegas Or Florida!- WHAT??!!!
$1,200
Starting bid
7 Nights, 1 Bedrooms, Sleeps up to 4
Enjoy seven nights for up to four guests at The Grandview at Las Vegas! Located just a few miles away from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, The Grandview at Las Vegas is your gateway to the magical neon lights of Las Vegas. When you’ve had your fill of entertainment, shopping top brands and gourmet dining, The Grandview at Las Vegas is your desert oasis. Relax and unwind in spacious suites with fully appointed kitchens.
INCLUDES:
-7 nights at The Grandview at Las Vegas in a one-bedroom suite
SFX Preferred Resorts offers vacations at additional locations across the US, including in Kissimee, FL, Weston, FL, and Hancock, MA. You may choose stay at one of these destinations instead of The Grandview at Las Vegas.
Some resorts may charge a nightly resort fee at checkin (~$30 per accommodation per night).
ONSITE AMENITIES
Five heated swimming pools
Activities pool for children
Five hot tubs
Poolside activities
Deli/gift shop
Fitness center
9-hole mini golf
Arcade/game room and board games
Barbeque grills
Business center
ACTIVITIES NEARBY
South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa
Silverton Casino Hotel Las Vegas
M Resort Spa Casino Las Vegas
Town Square Las Vegas
Las Vegas South Premium Outlets®
The Lion Habitat Ranch
Ethel M Chocolates, factory and cactus garden
Axe Monkeys Las Vegas
Las Vegas Strip
Red Rock Canyon
Valley of Fire State Park
Hoover Dam
Springs Preserve
Fremont Street
Mount Charleston
Laughlin Casino Resorts
7 Nights, 1 Bedrooms, Sleeps up to 4
Enjoy seven nights for up to four guests at The Grandview at Las Vegas! Located just a few miles away from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, The Grandview at Las Vegas is your gateway to the magical neon lights of Las Vegas. When you’ve had your fill of entertainment, shopping top brands and gourmet dining, The Grandview at Las Vegas is your desert oasis. Relax and unwind in spacious suites with fully appointed kitchens.
INCLUDES:
-7 nights at The Grandview at Las Vegas in a one-bedroom suite
SFX Preferred Resorts offers vacations at additional locations across the US, including in Kissimee, FL, Weston, FL, and Hancock, MA. You may choose stay at one of these destinations instead of The Grandview at Las Vegas.
Some resorts may charge a nightly resort fee at checkin (~$30 per accommodation per night).
ONSITE AMENITIES
Five heated swimming pools
Activities pool for children
Five hot tubs
Poolside activities
Deli/gift shop
Fitness center
9-hole mini golf
Arcade/game room and board games
Barbeque grills
Business center
ACTIVITIES NEARBY
South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa
Silverton Casino Hotel Las Vegas
M Resort Spa Casino Las Vegas
Town Square Las Vegas
Las Vegas South Premium Outlets®
The Lion Habitat Ranch
Ethel M Chocolates, factory and cactus garden
Axe Monkeys Las Vegas
Las Vegas Strip
Red Rock Canyon
Valley of Fire State Park
Hoover Dam
Springs Preserve
Fremont Street
Mount Charleston
Laughlin Casino Resorts
Heavenly Hawaii- 7 nights!- YES 7 nights!!!
$1,700
Starting bid
Find where serenity meets the sea in heavenly Hawaii, including
• A sun-kissed retreat at your choice of resort from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands on Oahu or the Big Island for 2 adults and 2 children for 7 nights*
• An elegant suite perfect for unwinding in paradise
• First-class amenities from on-site tennis and golf, to beach access, spas, and more**
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 12 months to travel
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.***
Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
* Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
* This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks
Find where serenity meets the sea in heavenly Hawaii, including
• A sun-kissed retreat at your choice of resort from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands on Oahu or the Big Island for 2 adults and 2 children for 7 nights*
• An elegant suite perfect for unwinding in paradise
• First-class amenities from on-site tennis and golf, to beach access, spas, and more**
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 12 months to travel
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.***
Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
* Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
* This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks
Mexico Caribbean Resort All-inclusive Resort for 5 nights
$1,195
Starting bid
Sun-kissed All-inclusive Resort Stay with 5-Nights in Mexico or the Caribbean for (2)
Experience Includes
5-Night All-inclusive Resort Stay from the Mexico
Caribbean Resort Collection for (2)
All-inclusive Package for (2) includes:
Meals (excludes specialty dining)
Alcoholic Beverages (excludes top-shelf brands)
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Water Sports and Adventures
Fitness Center
Nightly Live Entertainment
Package Details
Getaway to the golden shores of paradise on an alluring all-inclusive escape to the radiant
resorts of Mexico and the Caribbean. Choose from dazzling destinations like the sun-kissed sands of Puerto Plata, the bold brilliance of Puerto Morelos, the tropical splendor of Cozumel, and more. Surrender to seaside tranquility as you explore the resort’s collection of gorgeous guest experiences tailored to your every desire. Soak in your surroundings on a snorkeling adventure atop the crystalline blue waters of the resort’s breathtaking beaches. Indulge in
irresistible cocktails and sun-soaked spirits as you relax and enjoy nightly live entertainment.
Then satisfy your culinary cravings with a wide selection of gourmet meals and a vibrant variety of refreshing drinks. Unwind on this unforgettable tropical vacation with a lavish stay in your own beautifully appointed room. Each enchanting location offers spacious and serene accommodations, a sparkling pool for sunbathers and swimmers alike, and seamless access to the finest
attractions and exhilarating activities your chosen paradise has to offer. Treat yourself to a dream getaway and experience the perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and adventure amidst the blissful beauty of Mexico and the Caribbean. Mexico Caribbean Resort Collection
Trip Winners must have a valid United States or Canadian passport and a United States or Canadian address, and they must be 21 years or older. Guests under 21 must
be accompanied in the same room by a parent, relative, or guardian who is at least 25 years old. Group bookings are not allowed, and packages cannot be purchased by
multiple individuals intending to travel as a group; each must travel on different dates. Back-to-back bookings are not permitted. Trip Winners have 12 months to activate
their booking code upon receiving their Redemption Certificate, and once activated, they have 12 months to book and travel. Trip Winners are responsible for paying local
taxes/tourist fees average of $250 at check-in. Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to you within 15 business days after your event, providing a unique
access code to book your stay directly with the providers. Reservations must be made at least 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Only
one package can be sold per household. Once confirmed, all reservations are final, and packages may not be transferred or resold. Certificates should be handled with
care as they are considered cash and are nonrefundable. Blackout dates apply during the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.
Sun-kissed All-inclusive Resort Stay with 5-Nights in Mexico or the Caribbean for (2)
Experience Includes
5-Night All-inclusive Resort Stay from the Mexico
Caribbean Resort Collection for (2)
All-inclusive Package for (2) includes:
Meals (excludes specialty dining)
Alcoholic Beverages (excludes top-shelf brands)
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Water Sports and Adventures
Fitness Center
Nightly Live Entertainment
Package Details
Getaway to the golden shores of paradise on an alluring all-inclusive escape to the radiant
resorts of Mexico and the Caribbean. Choose from dazzling destinations like the sun-kissed sands of Puerto Plata, the bold brilliance of Puerto Morelos, the tropical splendor of Cozumel, and more. Surrender to seaside tranquility as you explore the resort’s collection of gorgeous guest experiences tailored to your every desire. Soak in your surroundings on a snorkeling adventure atop the crystalline blue waters of the resort’s breathtaking beaches. Indulge in
irresistible cocktails and sun-soaked spirits as you relax and enjoy nightly live entertainment.
Then satisfy your culinary cravings with a wide selection of gourmet meals and a vibrant variety of refreshing drinks. Unwind on this unforgettable tropical vacation with a lavish stay in your own beautifully appointed room. Each enchanting location offers spacious and serene accommodations, a sparkling pool for sunbathers and swimmers alike, and seamless access to the finest
attractions and exhilarating activities your chosen paradise has to offer. Treat yourself to a dream getaway and experience the perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and adventure amidst the blissful beauty of Mexico and the Caribbean. Mexico Caribbean Resort Collection
Trip Winners must have a valid United States or Canadian passport and a United States or Canadian address, and they must be 21 years or older. Guests under 21 must
be accompanied in the same room by a parent, relative, or guardian who is at least 25 years old. Group bookings are not allowed, and packages cannot be purchased by
multiple individuals intending to travel as a group; each must travel on different dates. Back-to-back bookings are not permitted. Trip Winners have 12 months to activate
their booking code upon receiving their Redemption Certificate, and once activated, they have 12 months to book and travel. Trip Winners are responsible for paying local
taxes/tourist fees average of $250 at check-in. Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to you within 15 business days after your event, providing a unique
access code to book your stay directly with the providers. Reservations must be made at least 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Only
one package can be sold per household. Once confirmed, all reservations are final, and packages may not be transferred or resold. Certificates should be handled with
care as they are considered cash and are nonrefundable. Blackout dates apply during the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.
Memories of Mexico-4 nights for 2! GREAT DEAL!
$1,450
Starting bid
2 guests 4 nights
Make unforgettable memories in Mexico at your choice of four award winning luxury resorts, including:
• A stunning master room with a private terrace in Nuevo Nayarit, Riviera Maya, Acapulco, or Puerto Peiiasco for two guests over four nights
• AAA Four Diamond Award-Winning Resort featuring diverse amenities including live entertainment, swimming pools, water parks, spas, tennis courts, golf courses, and more!
• Flavors of the region with world-class on-site dining and bars
• Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel. Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas and New Year's weeks. Please see your Winner Certificate for full terms and conditions.
• Retail value of $5,040. A resort fee of $249 is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out.
• Amenities such as spas, water parks, live entertainment, and golf courses vary by destination.
• Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
• This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
• Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under the age of 12. Accommodation may differ from images shown, and will be allocated according to availability.
2 guests 4 nights
Make unforgettable memories in Mexico at your choice of four award winning luxury resorts, including:
• A stunning master room with a private terrace in Nuevo Nayarit, Riviera Maya, Acapulco, or Puerto Peiiasco for two guests over four nights
• AAA Four Diamond Award-Winning Resort featuring diverse amenities including live entertainment, swimming pools, water parks, spas, tennis courts, golf courses, and more!
• Flavors of the region with world-class on-site dining and bars
• Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel. Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas and New Year's weeks. Please see your Winner Certificate for full terms and conditions.
• Retail value of $5,040. A resort fee of $249 is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out.
• Amenities such as spas, water parks, live entertainment, and golf courses vary by destination.
• Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
• This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
• Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under the age of 12. Accommodation may differ from images shown, and will be allocated according to availability.
OceanFront Siesta- 4 nights for 2! YOU CHOOSE!
$1,745
Starting bid
2 guests 4 nights
Retreat to a Mexican paradise in Nuevo Nayarit or Banderas Bay, including:
• An all-inclusive stay at your choice of five-star luxury resort in Nuevo Nayarit or Banderas Bay for two guests over four nights
• Beach access, resort pools, on-site dining, and more
• Nightly turndowns, beach bags, and 24-hour room service
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 12 months to travel
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.*
* Adults must be between 35 and 75 years of age.
* Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type. Your room may differ from the images shown.
* Hotel/resort taxes, fees, airfare, and transportation are not included. An additional resort fee of $249 must be paid directly to the resort.
* This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
* Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
2 guests 4 nights
Retreat to a Mexican paradise in Nuevo Nayarit or Banderas Bay, including:
• An all-inclusive stay at your choice of five-star luxury resort in Nuevo Nayarit or Banderas Bay for two guests over four nights
• Beach access, resort pools, on-site dining, and more
• Nightly turndowns, beach bags, and 24-hour room service
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 12 months to travel
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.*
* Adults must be between 35 and 75 years of age.
* Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type. Your room may differ from the images shown.
* Hotel/resort taxes, fees, airfare, and transportation are not included. An additional resort fee of $249 must be paid directly to the resort.
* This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
* Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
Memories of Mexico- 7 nights
$2,370
Starting bid
2 guests, 7 nights
Make unforgettable memories in Mexico at your choice of four award winning luxury resorts, including:
• A stunning master room with a private terrace in Nuevo Nayarit, Riviera Maya, Acapulco, or Puerto Penasco for two guests over seven nights
• AAA Four Diamond Award-Winning Resort featuring diverse amenities including live entertainment, swimming pools, water parks, spas, tennis courts, golf courses, and more!
• Flavors of the region with world-class on-site dining and bars
• Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel. Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas and New Year's weeks. Please see your Winner Certificate for full terms and conditions.
• Retail value of $8,820 . A resort fee of $249 is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out.
• Amenities such as spas, water parks, live entertainment, and golf courses vary by destination.
• Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
• This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
• Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under the age of 12. Accommodation may differ from images shown, and will be allocated according to availability.
2 guests, 7 nights
Make unforgettable memories in Mexico at your choice of four award winning luxury resorts, including:
• A stunning master room with a private terrace in Nuevo Nayarit, Riviera Maya, Acapulco, or Puerto Penasco for two guests over seven nights
• AAA Four Diamond Award-Winning Resort featuring diverse amenities including live entertainment, swimming pools, water parks, spas, tennis courts, golf courses, and more!
• Flavors of the region with world-class on-site dining and bars
• Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel. Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas and New Year's weeks. Please see your Winner Certificate for full terms and conditions.
• Retail value of $8,820 . A resort fee of $249 is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out.
• Amenities such as spas, water parks, live entertainment, and golf courses vary by destination.
• Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
• This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
• Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under the age of 12. Accommodation may differ from images shown, and will be allocated according to availability.
Cancun All Inclusive Jr. Suite 4 Night Resort Stay for (2)
$3,115
Starting bid
Smack center in Cancun’s legendary Hotel Zone, all-inclusive and family-friendly Wyndham Alltra Cancun All Inclusive is a picture-perfect escape packed with unlimited fun in the sun for guests of all ages. With sun-kissed swimming pools and fun daily activities ranging from beachfront yoga to live music, each carefree day promises new adventures and unexpected delights. Beyond the resort, explore premier golf courses and ancient Mayan sites nearby or kick back in your indulgent accommodations to take in the ocean vistas from the private balcony.
We have scoured the globe to collect the most vibrant flavors, ingredients, recipes and chefs for a dining experience like no other. Imaginative à la carte restaurants, artisanal buffets, beachside grills, funky bars and 24-hour lounges guarantee boundless options to wine and dine. From classic American comforts to authentic Mexican fare, the choices are endless and the experiences extraordinary. Always included and absolutely served with a smile.
Experience Includes:
● 4 Night Jr. Suite All-Inclusive Stay for (2)
● Daily Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & Snacks
● Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Water, Tea, & Coffee
● Complimentary WiFi
● In-room minibar (some restrictions)
● Fitness Center
● Water park access
● Daily Entertainment - Live Entertainment Music, Yoga classes, and Outdoor Adventure (based on season)
● Room Service
classic American comforts to authentic Mexican fare, the choices are endless and the experiences extraordinary. Always included and absolutely served with a smile.
Experience Includes:
● 4 Night Jr. Suite All-Inclusive Stay for (2)
● Daily Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & Snacks
● Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Water, Tea, & Coffee
● Complimentary WiFi
● In-room minibar (some restrictions)
● Fitness Center
● Water park access
● Daily Entertainment - Live Entertainment Music, Yoga classes, and Outdoor Adventure (based on season)
● Room Service
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless.
Smack center in Cancun’s legendary Hotel Zone, all-inclusive and family-friendly Wyndham Alltra Cancun All Inclusive is a picture-perfect escape packed with unlimited fun in the sun for guests of all ages. With sun-kissed swimming pools and fun daily activities ranging from beachfront yoga to live music, each carefree day promises new adventures and unexpected delights. Beyond the resort, explore premier golf courses and ancient Mayan sites nearby or kick back in your indulgent accommodations to take in the ocean vistas from the private balcony.
We have scoured the globe to collect the most vibrant flavors, ingredients, recipes and chefs for a dining experience like no other. Imaginative à la carte restaurants, artisanal buffets, beachside grills, funky bars and 24-hour lounges guarantee boundless options to wine and dine. From classic American comforts to authentic Mexican fare, the choices are endless and the experiences extraordinary. Always included and absolutely served with a smile.
Experience Includes:
● 4 Night Jr. Suite All-Inclusive Stay for (2)
● Daily Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & Snacks
● Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Water, Tea, & Coffee
● Complimentary WiFi
● In-room minibar (some restrictions)
● Fitness Center
● Water park access
● Daily Entertainment - Live Entertainment Music, Yoga classes, and Outdoor Adventure (based on season)
● Room Service
classic American comforts to authentic Mexican fare, the choices are endless and the experiences extraordinary. Always included and absolutely served with a smile.
Experience Includes:
● 4 Night Jr. Suite All-Inclusive Stay for (2)
● Daily Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & Snacks
● Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Water, Tea, & Coffee
● Complimentary WiFi
● In-room minibar (some restrictions)
● Fitness Center
● Water park access
● Daily Entertainment - Live Entertainment Music, Yoga classes, and Outdoor Adventure (based on season)
● Room Service
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless.
Kyoto Calm-Simply Sublime!
$2,650
Starting bid
2 guests, 4 nights
Embrace the calmer side of Kyoto including:
• A tranquil city retreat to a Taisho-era house in trendy Okazaki for 2 guests over 4 nights
• Access to a private garden, and temples and shrines just a short walk away
• A guided tasting of quintessential Japanese beverage sake
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 24 months to travel
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.*
Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Sakura season, Golden Week, and Christmas and New Year weeks.
2 guests, 4 nights
Embrace the calmer side of Kyoto including:
• A tranquil city retreat to a Taisho-era house in trendy Okazaki for 2 guests over 4 nights
• Access to a private garden, and temples and shrines just a short walk away
• A guided tasting of quintessential Japanese beverage sake
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 24 months to travel
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.*
Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Sakura season, Golden Week, and Christmas and New Year weeks.
Bali Luxury Boutique Resort, Deluxe Ocean View 7-Night
$3,595
Starting bid
For 2-Bali Luxury Boutique Resort, Deluxe Ocean View 7-Night Stay with Massage Service and Daily Breakfast for (2)
Exquisite Luxury Boutique Micro Resort in Amed, Bali, is comprised of a Main House and two Private One Bedroom Villas surrounding the massive jewel-toned infinity pool and Swim Up Pool Bar, lush gardens, outdoor dining pavilion and bale massage. Each bedroom has a private entrance, an en-suite bathroom with waterfall showers, a King Canopy bed, and views of the stunning Indian Ocean. A feature you won't soon forget is the hand-formed stone -looded pool lounger clique. Dragon statuary fountains cascade water on your sun-drenched body as you gaze across the infinity pool’s endless views of the Indian Ocean. Take a long soak after breakfast, and you'll find that mornings turn to days and days turn to nights, each day slipping by effortlessly as the all Balinese staff caters to your every need.
Experience Includes:
● Deluxe Ocean View 7 Night Stay for (2)
● Daily Breakfast for (2)
● Snorkel Equipment for Full 7 Day Stay for (2)
● One Hour Balinese Massages for (2)
● Round Trip Airport Transfers in Bali for (2)
Package Redemption
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Bali Boutique Resort
Check-in and check-out must occur on a Sunday. Ground transfers in Bali may be shared with additional guests. If additional pickups/drop-offs are required, an additional transport fee will apply. Guaranteed Room Category: Deluxe Ocean View. Cancellation Policy: Cancellation less than 90 days prior to arrival will be subject to a cancellation penalty. Airfare not included.
________________________________________
Please Note:
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless.
For 2-Bali Luxury Boutique Resort, Deluxe Ocean View 7-Night Stay with Massage Service and Daily Breakfast for (2)
Exquisite Luxury Boutique Micro Resort in Amed, Bali, is comprised of a Main House and two Private One Bedroom Villas surrounding the massive jewel-toned infinity pool and Swim Up Pool Bar, lush gardens, outdoor dining pavilion and bale massage. Each bedroom has a private entrance, an en-suite bathroom with waterfall showers, a King Canopy bed, and views of the stunning Indian Ocean. A feature you won't soon forget is the hand-formed stone -looded pool lounger clique. Dragon statuary fountains cascade water on your sun-drenched body as you gaze across the infinity pool’s endless views of the Indian Ocean. Take a long soak after breakfast, and you'll find that mornings turn to days and days turn to nights, each day slipping by effortlessly as the all Balinese staff caters to your every need.
Experience Includes:
● Deluxe Ocean View 7 Night Stay for (2)
● Daily Breakfast for (2)
● Snorkel Equipment for Full 7 Day Stay for (2)
● One Hour Balinese Massages for (2)
● Round Trip Airport Transfers in Bali for (2)
Package Redemption
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Bali Boutique Resort
Check-in and check-out must occur on a Sunday. Ground transfers in Bali may be shared with additional guests. If additional pickups/drop-offs are required, an additional transport fee will apply. Guaranteed Room Category: Deluxe Ocean View. Cancellation Policy: Cancellation less than 90 days prior to arrival will be subject to a cancellation penalty. Airfare not included.
________________________________________
Please Note:
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless.
Phuket, Thailand LUXURY 5 Night Beachfront Stay!!
$3,595
Starting bid
Phuket, Thailand Luxury 5 Night Beachfront Stay with Daily Breakfast and Ethical and Authentic Elephant Encounter for (2)
Stunning beaches, local markets, exotic restaurants, vibrant nightlife, and the historic downtown draw visitors to Phuket all year. Explore old town Phuket's colorful lanes and shops, soak up the sun and sea, and indulge in authentic Thai hospitality. Be awe-struck by elegant temples like Wat Chalong and Wat Phra Thong. Immerse yourself in the unique local culture and way of life, where you will find a true paradise.
Relax and recharge at the Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort, a 5-star luxury resort located on the beach in Cape Panwa offering sweeping views of the Andaman Sea. With its beachfront location, beachfront dining, and complimentary beach cabanas, this resort is the perfect place to soak up some sun. Enjoy your deluxe room with a terrace, A/C, Wifi, and daily breakfast. Treat yourself to a massage, aromatherapy, or a manicure/pedicure at Talay Spa, the onsite spa. Experience a genuinely ethical elephant encounter, the only one in Thailand recommended as ethical by National Geographic.
Experience Includes:
● Five Star Phuket Pullman Beach Resort 5-Night Stay with Daily Breakfast for (2)
● Afternoon Authentic & Ethical Elephant Encounter including Transportation and Lunch for (2)
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Please Note:
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless
Phuket, Thailand Luxury 5 Night Beachfront Stay with Daily Breakfast and Ethical and Authentic Elephant Encounter for (2)
Stunning beaches, local markets, exotic restaurants, vibrant nightlife, and the historic downtown draw visitors to Phuket all year. Explore old town Phuket's colorful lanes and shops, soak up the sun and sea, and indulge in authentic Thai hospitality. Be awe-struck by elegant temples like Wat Chalong and Wat Phra Thong. Immerse yourself in the unique local culture and way of life, where you will find a true paradise.
Relax and recharge at the Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort, a 5-star luxury resort located on the beach in Cape Panwa offering sweeping views of the Andaman Sea. With its beachfront location, beachfront dining, and complimentary beach cabanas, this resort is the perfect place to soak up some sun. Enjoy your deluxe room with a terrace, A/C, Wifi, and daily breakfast. Treat yourself to a massage, aromatherapy, or a manicure/pedicure at Talay Spa, the onsite spa. Experience a genuinely ethical elephant encounter, the only one in Thailand recommended as ethical by National Geographic.
Experience Includes:
● Five Star Phuket Pullman Beach Resort 5-Night Stay with Daily Breakfast for (2)
● Afternoon Authentic & Ethical Elephant Encounter including Transportation and Lunch for (2)
Your package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Please Note:
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered Priceless
Your Luxury Villa in Bali for 8- YES LUXURY!
$6,995
Starting bid
Luxury Bali Villa 7 Night Stay with Daily Breakfast for (8)
A modern and spacious
four-bedroom villa in the heart of
Seminyak is ideal for up to eight
guests or a couple of small
families traveling together. The
villa is centrally located just off of
Jalan Raya Seminyak, the main
shopping corridor of Bali's
entertainment capital. Double Six
Beach is also nearby, accessible
by foot or car. Spread out over
two stories, the residence hosts
three of guest bedrooms on the
top story and one on the ground floor by the poolside. All four bedrooms feature king-size beds,
air conditioning, flat-screen TVs and en-suite bathrooms with bathtubs. Upon arrival, guests
step through an intricately carved narrow doorway that opens up to reveal a lush garden of
Eden. The swimming pool, water bridge and jacuzzi are no doubt the highlight of this private home, surrounded by reclining chairs and a gazebo to lounge in during the day and gather for
sunset cocktails as the afternoon turns to evening. The upper-level terrace and bedrooms can
be reached by a spiral staircase leading from the garden for easy access.
Experience Includes:
● 7 Night Stay at 4 Bedroom and 4 Bathroom Luxury Bali Villa for (8)
● Daily Breakfast for (8)
● Amenities include housekeeping services, a private pool and jacuzzi, satellite television,
Wi-Fi, security, a fully equipped kitchen and much more
Package Redemption
Blackout period from mid-December to mid-January. The images provided are actual images of
the Private Residences within our portfolio. In the rarest of occasions and in preparation for any
unforeseen circumstances which are beyond our control- ie. things such as force majeure,
property damage and/or change of ownership - Auction Packages is committed to delivering a
Private Residence and experience of equal value and quality. Your package Redemption
Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after
your event to receive your certificate.
Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to
availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed
within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not
be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as
cash and nonrefundable
Please Note:
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience
packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered
Priceless.
Luxury Bali Villa 7 Night Stay with Daily Breakfast for (8)
A modern and spacious
four-bedroom villa in the heart of
Seminyak is ideal for up to eight
guests or a couple of small
families traveling together. The
villa is centrally located just off of
Jalan Raya Seminyak, the main
shopping corridor of Bali's
entertainment capital. Double Six
Beach is also nearby, accessible
by foot or car. Spread out over
two stories, the residence hosts
three of guest bedrooms on the
top story and one on the ground floor by the poolside. All four bedrooms feature king-size beds,
air conditioning, flat-screen TVs and en-suite bathrooms with bathtubs. Upon arrival, guests
step through an intricately carved narrow doorway that opens up to reveal a lush garden of
Eden. The swimming pool, water bridge and jacuzzi are no doubt the highlight of this private home, surrounded by reclining chairs and a gazebo to lounge in during the day and gather for
sunset cocktails as the afternoon turns to evening. The upper-level terrace and bedrooms can
be reached by a spiral staircase leading from the garden for easy access.
Experience Includes:
● 7 Night Stay at 4 Bedroom and 4 Bathroom Luxury Bali Villa for (8)
● Daily Breakfast for (8)
● Amenities include housekeeping services, a private pool and jacuzzi, satellite television,
Wi-Fi, security, a fully equipped kitchen and much more
Package Redemption
Blackout period from mid-December to mid-January. The images provided are actual images of
the Private Residences within our portfolio. In the rarest of occasions and in preparation for any
unforeseen circumstances which are beyond our control- ie. things such as force majeure,
property damage and/or change of ownership - Auction Packages is committed to delivering a
Private Residence and experience of equal value and quality. Your package Redemption
Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after
your event to receive your certificate.
Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to
availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed
within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not
be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as
cash and nonrefundable
Please Note:
Given the fluctuating nature of travel costs, additional perks built into our travel and experience
packages, and white-glove concierge booking services, the package's value is considered
Priceless.
Peaceful Phuket at the Grand Anantara for two for 5 nights!
$3,500
Starting bid
2 guests, 5 nights
Embrace the tranquil beauty of Thailand, including:
• A beautiful one-bedroom pool villa at the five-star Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao Phuket for two guests over five nights*
Experience must be booked within 12 months of purchase date.**
Subject to availability and black-out dates including Christmas and New Year weeks.
Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type. Your room may differ from the images shown
• Exclusive amenities from a lavish resort pool and poolside bars to exceptional on-site dining and complimentary breakfasts
• The beach just 300 meters away
• 24 months to travel
2 guests, 5 nights
Embrace the tranquil beauty of Thailand, including:
• A beautiful one-bedroom pool villa at the five-star Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao Phuket for two guests over five nights*
Experience must be booked within 12 months of purchase date.**
Subject to availability and black-out dates including Christmas and New Year weeks.
Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type. Your room may differ from the images shown
• Exclusive amenities from a lavish resort pool and poolside bars to exceptional on-site dining and complimentary breakfasts
• The beach just 300 meters away
• 24 months to travel
Paw Prints On My Heart Set- Every furry friend's dream!
$260
Starting bid
Package Description:
Cut & paste the following description into your digital auction platform.
Express love and devotion to your furry companion in exquisite style by wearing Paw Prints on My Heart Necklace and Earrings Set in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes the joy and companionship they bring. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect your passion for animals while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The necklace features a delicate chain adorned with a heart-shaped pendant, beautifully accented with micro-pave diamonds forming a charming paw print within the heart. The necklace is complemented by matching earrings, each featuring a heart shape with a sparkling paw print of micro-pave diamonds, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
Material: The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each piece features intricate simulated diamond micro-pave detailing, enhancing its brilliance. The chain measures 18 and is adjustable, with a lobster clasp. Both the necklace and earrings are hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a fellow pet lover, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Package Description:
Cut & paste the following description into your digital auction platform.
Express love and devotion to your furry companion in exquisite style by wearing Paw Prints on My Heart Necklace and Earrings Set in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes the joy and companionship they bring. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect your passion for animals while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The necklace features a delicate chain adorned with a heart-shaped pendant, beautifully accented with micro-pave diamonds forming a charming paw print within the heart. The necklace is complemented by matching earrings, each featuring a heart shape with a sparkling paw print of micro-pave diamonds, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
Material: The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each piece features intricate simulated diamond micro-pave detailing, enhancing its brilliance. The chain measures 18 and is adjustable, with a lobster clasp. Both the necklace and earrings are hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a fellow pet lover, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Paw & Bone Necklace & Earrings Set in Yellow Gold- ohhh
$340
Starting bid
Celebrate the bond with your furry companion in
exquisite style with our Paw and Bone Necklace and
Earrings set in yellow gold. Our beautifully crafted
set symbolizes the joy and the companionship they bring. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect your passion for animals while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The necklace features a delicate chain
adorned with a charming pendant duo: a gleaming
paw print and a dainty bone, symbolizing the joy
and loyalty that pets bring into our lives. The necklace is complemented by matching earrings, each featuring a miniature paw print, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
Material: The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with
yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each piece features micro-pave detailing.
The chain is adjustable from 18 to 20 inches (45 to 50 cm), and both the necklace and earrings
are hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from
casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a fellow pet
lover, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Celebrate the bond with your furry companion in
exquisite style with our Paw and Bone Necklace and
Earrings set in yellow gold. Our beautifully crafted
set symbolizes the joy and the companionship they bring. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect your passion for animals while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The necklace features a delicate chain
adorned with a charming pendant duo: a gleaming
paw print and a dainty bone, symbolizing the joy
and loyalty that pets bring into our lives. The necklace is complemented by matching earrings, each featuring a miniature paw print, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
Material: The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with
yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each piece features micro-pave detailing.
The chain is adjustable from 18 to 20 inches (45 to 50 cm), and both the necklace and earrings
are hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from
casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a fellow pet
lover, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
All Day Hugs Platinum Ear-Rings
$150
Starting bid
Package Description:
Express your on-trend style with our All Day Hugs in platinum. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes elegance and modern simplicity, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. The earrings are thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary trends while adding a touch of refined luxury to your everyday ensemble.
Design: The All Day Hugs feature a sleek and minimalist hoop design that hugs your earlobes for a comfortable and chic look. These earrings are adorned with intricate micro-pave detailing throughout the hoop, adding an extra layer of sparkle and sophistication.
Material: The earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with platinum to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each piece is meticulously lined in simulated diamond micro-pave stones designed to enhance its shine and elegance. The earrings are hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort for daily wear.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, these earrings effortlessly transition from casual outings to elegant evenings, making them a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, these earrings are sure to delight. They are packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Package Description:
Express your on-trend style with our All Day Hugs in platinum. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes elegance and modern simplicity, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. The earrings are thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary trends while adding a touch of refined luxury to your everyday ensemble.
Design: The All Day Hugs feature a sleek and minimalist hoop design that hugs your earlobes for a comfortable and chic look. These earrings are adorned with intricate micro-pave detailing throughout the hoop, adding an extra layer of sparkle and sophistication.
Material: The earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with platinum to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each piece is meticulously lined in simulated diamond micro-pave stones designed to enhance its shine and elegance. The earrings are hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort for daily wear.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, these earrings effortlessly transition from casual outings to elegant evenings, making them a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, these earrings are sure to delight. They are packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Brilliant Cocktail Ring in White Gold
$300
Starting bid
Package Description:
Celebrate your sophisticated style with our Brilliant Cocktail Ring in platinum. This beautifully crafted piece is the epitome of elegance and timeless beauty, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. The ring is thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic and modern aesthetics while adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble.
Design: The bold ring features a dazzling simulated diamond center stone that exudes captivating brilliance. The band features intricate micro-pave detailing around the base and down each side, adding an extra layer of sparkle and sophistication. This design enhances the center stone's natural beauty, creating a harmonious and sophisticated look that is sure to turn heads.
Material: The ring is crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with platinum to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. The simulated diamond stone and micro-pave details are carefully selected for their quality and brilliance. The ring is hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort for daily wear. Size 7 fits most.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this ring effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this ring is sure to delight. It is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Package Description:
Celebrate your sophisticated style with our Brilliant Cocktail Ring in platinum. This beautifully crafted piece is the epitome of elegance and timeless beauty, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. The ring is thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic and modern aesthetics while adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble.
Design: The bold ring features a dazzling simulated diamond center stone that exudes captivating brilliance. The band features intricate micro-pave detailing around the base and down each side, adding an extra layer of sparkle and sophistication. This design enhances the center stone's natural beauty, creating a harmonious and sophisticated look that is sure to turn heads.
Material: The ring is crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with platinum to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. The simulated diamond stone and micro-pave details are carefully selected for their quality and brilliance. The ring is hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort for daily wear. Size 7 fits most.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this ring effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this ring is sure to delight. It is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Modern Classic Necklace & Earrings Set
$300
Starting bid
Package Description:
Celebrate your sophisticated style with our Modern Classic Necklace and Earrings set in platinum. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes elegance and timeless beauty, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary aesthetics while adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble.
Design: The necklace features a delicate chain adorned with a striking simulated diamond pendant surrounded by micro-pave diamonds that exude a modern yet classic allure. A signature camellia flower complements this lovely piece. Matching post earrings mirror the necklace design.
Material: The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with platinum to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each simulated diamond is carefully selected for its sheen and brilliance. The chain measures 18 inches and has a lobster clasp. All pieces in the set are hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Package Description:
Celebrate your sophisticated style with our Modern Classic Necklace and Earrings set in platinum. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes elegance and timeless beauty, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary aesthetics while adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble.
Design: The necklace features a delicate chain adorned with a striking simulated diamond pendant surrounded by micro-pave diamonds that exude a modern yet classic allure. A signature camellia flower complements this lovely piece. Matching post earrings mirror the necklace design.
Material: The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with platinum to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each simulated diamond is carefully selected for its sheen and brilliance. The chain measures 18 inches and has a lobster clasp. All pieces in the set are hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Mother-of-Pearl Bracelet
$200
Starting bid
Package Description:
Celebrate your elegance and style with our Mother of Pearl Bracelet in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes grace and timeless beauty, making it a cherished addition to any jewelry collection. The bracelet is thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic and modern aesthetics while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The bracelet features a series of delicate links adorned with lustrous mother-of-pearl flower-shaped accents, creating a harmonious and sophisticated look for any outfit.
Material: The bracelet is crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each mother-of-pearl shell piece is carefully selected for its quality and brilliance. The bracelet measures 6.5 inches and fits most wrists. Hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this bracelet effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this piece is sure to delight. Packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities
Package Description:
Celebrate your elegance and style with our Mother of Pearl Bracelet in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes grace and timeless beauty, making it a cherished addition to any jewelry collection. The bracelet is thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic and modern aesthetics while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The bracelet features a series of delicate links adorned with lustrous mother-of-pearl flower-shaped accents, creating a harmonious and sophisticated look for any outfit.
Material: The bracelet is crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each mother-of-pearl shell piece is carefully selected for its quality and brilliance. The bracelet measures 6.5 inches and fits most wrists. Hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this bracelet effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this piece is sure to delight. Packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities
Mother-of-Pearl Earrings
$180
Starting bid
Package Description:
Celebrate your elegance and style with our Mother of Pearl Earrings in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes grace and timeless beauty, making it a cherished addition to any jewelry collection. The earrings are thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic and modern aesthetics while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The lever-back earrings feature a lustrous mother-of-pearl flower-shaped pendant and a single small simulated diamond at the top, delivering an air of sophistication and harmony to any outfit.
Material: The earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each mother-of-pearl shell piece is carefully selected for its quality and brilliance. Hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this bracelet effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this piece is sure to delight. Packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Package Description:
Celebrate your elegance and style with our Mother of Pearl Earrings in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes grace and timeless beauty, making it a cherished addition to any jewelry collection. The earrings are thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic and modern aesthetics while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The lever-back earrings feature a lustrous mother-of-pearl flower-shaped pendant and a single small simulated diamond at the top, delivering an air of sophistication and harmony to any outfit.
Material: The earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each mother-of-pearl shell piece is carefully selected for its quality and brilliance. Hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this bracelet effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this piece is sure to delight. Packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
DAZZLE ALL DAY 1.5” Hoop Earrings
$145
Starting bid
Package Description:
Express your on-trend style with our All Day Hugs in platinum. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes elegance and modern simplicity, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. The earrings are thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary trends while adding a touch of refined luxury to your everyday ensemble.
Design: The All Day Hugs feature a sleek and minimalist hoop design that hugs your earlobes for a comfortable and chic look. These earrings are adorned with intricate micro-pave detailing throughout the hoop, adding an extra layer of sparkle and sophistication.
Material: The earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with platinum to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each piece is meticulously lined in simulated diamond micro-pave stones designed to enhance its shine and elegance. The earrings are hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort for daily wear.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, these earrings effortlessly transition from casual outings to elegant evenings, making them a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, these earrings are sure to delight. They are packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated
collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.
Package Description:
Express your on-trend style with our All Day Hugs in platinum. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes elegance and modern simplicity, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. The earrings are thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary trends while adding a touch of refined luxury to your everyday ensemble.
Design: The All Day Hugs feature a sleek and minimalist hoop design that hugs your earlobes for a comfortable and chic look. These earrings are adorned with intricate micro-pave detailing throughout the hoop, adding an extra layer of sparkle and sophistication.
Material: The earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with platinum to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each piece is meticulously lined in simulated diamond micro-pave stones designed to enhance its shine and elegance. The earrings are hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort for daily wear.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, these earrings effortlessly transition from casual outings to elegant evenings, making them a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, these earrings are sure to delight. They are packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated
collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. Offered exclusively to the nonprofit community for fundraising events, their exquisite pieces are symbols of generosity and elegance, coveted by discerning jewelry aficionados and celebrities.