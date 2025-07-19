Hosted by

Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of Virgin Mary

About this event

SILENT AUCTION- 60th Anniversary of The Macedonian Church in Columbus

Pick-up location

400 S Waggoner Rd, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, USA

Jesus Christ Almighty / Исус Христос Седржител
$200

Starting bid

Jesus Christ Almighty / Исус Христос Седржител. Hand- made, gold plated icon. Size: 29x23cm / 11.4x9.1in.

Most Holy Birthgiver of God with Christ child (of Vladimir),
$200

Starting bid

Most Holy Birthgiver of God with Christ child (of Vladimir), Пресвета Богородица со Христос (Владимирска).


Hand- made, gold plated icon. Size: 29x23cm / 11.4x9.1in.

Saint Nicholas, Archbishop of Myra in Lycia, the Wonderworke
$200

Starting bid

Saint Nicholas, Archbishop of Myra in Lycia, the Wonderworker /Свети Никола, Архиепископ Мирликиски Чудотворец.


Hand- made, gold plated icon. Size: 29x23cm / 11.4x9.1in.

Holy Great Martyr George Triumph-bearer/ Светиот Великомачен
$200

Starting bid

Holy Great Martyr George Triumph-bearer/ Светиот Великомаченик Георгиј Победоносец.


Hand- made, gold plated icon. Size: 29x23cm / 11.4x9.1in.

Coin: Feodorovskaya Mother of God
$50

Starting bid

Coin: St. Mary; Feodorovskaya Mother of God

Silver 1oz coin with 24krt gold gilding.. donated by White Raven Metals, LLC (Kelvin and Elena Burd)


Year of issue: 2014
Denomination: 2 Dollars
Country: Niue Islands
Metal: silver 999 + gilding
Weight: 31.1 gr
Diameter: 27 x 47 mm
Quality: proof
Mintage: 3000
Features: convex shape, full gilding

The coin comes in capsule, with original box and certificate.

