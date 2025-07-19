SILENT AUCTION- 60th Anniversary of The Macedonian Church in Columbus

Hosted by
400 S Waggoner Rd, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, USA
Jesus Christ Almighty / Исус Христос Седржител. Hand- made, gold plated icon. Size: 29x23cm / 11.4x9.1in.
Most Holy Birthgiver of God with Christ child (of Vladimir), Пресвета Богородица со Христос (Владимирска).
Hand- made, gold plated icon. Size: 29x23cm / 11.4x9.1in.
Saint Nicholas, Archbishop of Myra in Lycia, the Wonderworker /Свети Никола, Архиепископ Мирликиски Чудотворец.
Hand- made, gold plated icon. Size: 29x23cm / 11.4x9.1in.
Holy Great Martyr George Triumph-bearer/ Светиот Великомаченик Георгиј Победоносец.
Hand- made, gold plated icon. Size: 29x23cm / 11.4x9.1in.
Coin: St. Mary; Feodorovskaya Mother of God
Silver 1oz coin with 24krt gold gilding.. donated by White Raven Metals, LLC (Kelvin and Elena Burd)
Year of issue: 2014
Denomination: 2 Dollars
Country: Niue Islands
Metal: silver 999 + gilding
Weight: 31.1 gr
Diameter: 27 x 47 mm
Quality: proof
Mintage: 3000
Features: convex shape, full gilding
The coin comes in capsule, with original box and certificate.
